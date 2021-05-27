JUNGLE CRUISE Sets Sails for Adventure in New Trailer

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. The film also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.