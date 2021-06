The VICTORIOUS HOCKEY COMPANY’s Weekly Newsletter: HOW CONNOR MCDAVID TOOK THE NEXT STEP. Okay, so the season has ended. You have probably participated in playoffs or a combine. Camps are starting up. Some are skating or skill specific, others are for teams trying to get a jump on sorting out prospects for this (and next) season (*Supposedly. Many of the early camps are really just an attempt to get your contact information just to try and continue to sell you something later on). Main camps are a while off and training camp seems forever away.