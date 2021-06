Although buying a new house is extremely exciting, it can be a stressful and overwhelming time for anyone, not to mention extremely costly. Most people in Malaysia, or in Asia in general, apply for either a home loan or mortgage to help them buy their new house. Home loan lenders can advise and help you through the process and can help you with your finances but finding the right home loan lender can be difficult. Here a few tips on how to find the right home loan lender for you.