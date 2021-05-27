Talking cancer survivorship with U of M

This year marks 20 years of Crain's Health Care Heroes. And what a year it was. It's a special cohort of winners that reflects the extra mile every health care worker has gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here you will meet a pediatric researcher studying MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome that has emerged in some children who have had COVID; the team that stood up Detroit's first drive-through COVID testing site; and an environmental services leader whose team has stepped up to keep hospital bed spaces available (and elevator buttons sanitized) during several surges of the virus. Other notable achievements include a groundbreaking 11-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins, a study on the effect of iPhones on cardiac devices and a nurse rooting out systemic racism in health care by developing better intake protocols.