Cancer

Talking cancer survivorship with U of M

umn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is National Cancer Survivor Month. In honor of that, Karim Thomas Sadak with the University of Minnesota answers questions about advances in cancer treatments, ways you can support a loved one who is a cancer survivor and more. Q: What advancements in cancer treatments have been made in recent...

twin-cities.umn.edu
#Brain Health#Health Research#Medical Research#Masonic Cancer Center#Cancer Survivorship#Cancer Treatments#Medications#Adolescents#Healthy Lifestyles#Health Systems#Well Being#Interventions#Medical Teams#Positivity#Strategies#Dr Sadak#Advances#Financial Challenges
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
CancerEurekAlert

SWOG researchers advance cancer care at virtual ASCO 2021

"SWOG always brings an impressive portfolio of work to the ASCO annual meeting," said SWOG Chair Charles D. Blanke, MD, "and this year I'm particularly excited about the research our investigators are presenting because it includes results that are likely to be practice-changing." Investigators will present 12 abstracts from SWOG-led...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

ASCO: Oncologists Underestimate Patient Use of Complementary Medicine

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Oncologists may substantially underestimate how many breast cancer patients are using complementary medicine, according to the results of a survey scheduled to be presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held virtually from June 4 to 8. In...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Hem/Onc Roundup: Costs of Cancer Survivorship Care, Improving Clinical Trial Disparities, and More

– Predictive Tools May Help Physicians Identify Patients at Risk for Multiple Myeloma. In other news, a predictive tool may help primary care physicians identify patients at high risk of multiple myeloma. A model created based on blood test measurements was estimated to reduce the number of false alarms per diagnosis compared to testing based on the presence of comorbidities, such as anemia.
Cancerpowerofpositivity.com

Study Reveals Soda Doubles Colorectal Cancer Risk in Women Under 50

In a new study, researchers wanted to understand better why colorectal cancer diagnoses are on the rise. In recent years, doctors have noticed a troubling increase in this type of cancer, particularly in people under 50. A new study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis seems to have pinpointed the culprit.
Cancermibluesperspectives.com

Colon Cancer: What Women Need to Know

Cancers of the colon and rectum are the third most common cancer for both men and women – but for women, recognizing signs of cancer may be more difficult. While colon cancer continues to affect men at higher rates than women, women’s natural menstruation cycles may bring symptoms that overlap some of the symptoms of colon cancer.
Canceroklahoman.com

Understanding new CDC recommendations for colon cancer screening

I read that the Centers for Disease Control recently revised its guidelines for colon cancer screening. What are the new standards, and why did things change?. The CDC is now recommending that in healthy people, routine screenings for colon cancer begin at age 45. This new guidance drops the age to begin regular screenings, most commonly done with a colonoscopy, from 50 to 45.
Cancereasyhealthoptions.com

Pancreatic cancer: Signs, tests and early detection

In the past twenty years, the survival rate for pancreatic cancer has skyrocketed — as long as the disease is caught at stage 1 — from around four percent to almost forty percent. This is largely the result of increased research funding and advances in both detection and treatment. Detection...
Cancerupmc.com

What Is Bladder Cancer?

Bladder cancer is cancer of the urinary bladder. The urinary bladder is the structure that holds urine produced by the kidneys. Bladder cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the bladder lining grow and form cancerous tumors. Sometimes the tumor stays in the superficial lining of the bladder. It also can...
CancerUnion Leader

Dartmouth-Hitchcock researchers target deadly pancreatic cancer

By 2030, the most lethal form of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, is projected to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Not only are therapeutic options limited, but nearly half of such patients who have their tumors removed surgically experience disease recurrence within a...
Mental HealthBeaumont Enterprise

State of the Nation's Mental Health: Stress is up, treatment is not

(BPT) - Our nation reported more mental health stress in 2020, but there was not a corresponding increase in people seeking mental health treatment, according to the inaugural State of the Nation’s Mental Health report. However, there were two conditions for which diagnoses and treatment grew in 2020: anxiety and...
Healthbuffaloscoop.com

Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter encourages Americans to make brain health a priority

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more prevalent and a return to public activities, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is encouraging residents to make brain health an important part of their return to normal.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

2021 Health Care Heroes

This year marks 20 years of Crain's Health Care Heroes. And what a year it was. It's a special cohort of winners that reflects the extra mile every health care worker has gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here you will meet a pediatric researcher studying MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome that has emerged in some children who have had COVID; the team that stood up Detroit's first drive-through COVID testing site; and an environmental services leader whose team has stepped up to keep hospital bed spaces available (and elevator buttons sanitized) during several surges of the virus. Other notable achievements include a groundbreaking 11-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins, a study on the effect of iPhones on cardiac devices and a nurse rooting out systemic racism in health care by developing better intake protocols.
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

U-M study: Exposure to common herbicides linked to premature births

A new study from the University of Michigan has found a connection between exposure to widely used herbicides and premature births. The University of Michigan conducted a nested case-control study among a cohort of pregnant women in northern Puerto Rico that examined the connection between exposure to a chemical found in herbicides and preterm births as part of ongoing research of contamination threats. The study, published Wednesday, found that women in the later months of their pregnancy had an increased risk for premature birth if exposed to the chemical glyphosate, which is found in weed killer Roundup and other herbicides.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Healthy Behaviors Independently Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adopting healthy behaviors is associated with a reduced risk for dementia, even among those with familial dementia (FD), according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2021 Scientific Sessions, held virtually from May 20 to 21.