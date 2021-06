Secretly vegan, but oh so delicious, Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies. If you're gonna bake some cookies, why not make them rich and decadent, but a little bit healthier too? Made with simple plant based ingredients, there is no way to resist them! Even non-vegan love these gooey cookies. Every bite is slightly crisp on the edges, but soft and chewy in the center, and loaded with extra chocolate chips...so delicious. I mean, what's a good cookie without a handful extra chocolate chips? Absolutely nothing compares to these ah-mazing cookies. Bonus? These cookies are not only super easy to make, but require no specialty equipment, and taste just like your favorite cookies growing up!