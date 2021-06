A police chase has ended after a scooter rider led police the wrong way down an interstate highway which began in Danvers, Massachusetts and ended in Medford, north of Boston. The chase was reported on by CBS News as the scooter was ridden towards oncoming traffic on the Interstate 93. While we don’t know how the chase began, the police confirmed that they followed the rider from a distance so to not agitate the situation after they suspected they were suicidal.