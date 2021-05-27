Paul reacts to the crowning of a new Masked Singer winner

Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll take your through that — and then also what we know about the future. The first thing that we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode tonight! Last week was the big finale for season 5, which saw Nick Lachey take home the Golden Mask trophy for his work as the Piglet this season. This season was a fun one, especially since there were a couple of big and unexpected names that showed up throughout!