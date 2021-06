The measures recently approved by Hungary to prohibit any reference to homosexuality in schools have provoked exacerbated criticism from several EU partners on Tuesday during a meeting of the Council of Ministers for General Affairs. The meeting, held in Luxembourg, has visualized the growing isolation of the government of Viktor Orbán, whose party has already had to leave the European People’s Party (EPP) and now faces possible disciplinary actions by a European Commission spurred by Germany, France, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg, among other partners of the Union.