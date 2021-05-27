Presidio Property Trust Announces Sales of Highland Court and Executive Office Park Properties

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah City Council members want progress on the renovation of one property before selling another to the same buyer. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council unanimously tabled setting a public hearing on the sale of city owned property at 909 7th Avenue. Brian Palmer – the property’s lone bidder – previously purchased a structure at 809 West Summit from the city for $1,600 back in September for renovation purposes. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council he had not received an update on the West Summit project – and cautioned the council on awarding the 7th Street property to Palmer.