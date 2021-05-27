Woman calls police on Central Park birdwatcher

A police officer in Virginia lifted an overturned car off a woman’s head. Deputy Jon Holt was responding to a call of an overturned vehicle on the side of the road. When he arrived on scene (by himself), the situation was worse than he imagined: The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof. Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Holt went into overdrive. Holt was wearing a body camera while responding to the call, which captured him rushing towards the scene and lifting the car off the woman.