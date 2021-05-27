Cancel
A year after Cyclone Amphan, for some survivors 'there is nothing'

trust.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after Amphan roared through South Asia, an estimated half-million people in southern Bangladesh are still struggling to recover. KOYRA, Bangladesh, May 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Cyclone Amphan ripped through southern Bangladesh a year ago this month, Paritosh Chandra Mandal's home and land were drowned as embankments holding back the nearby Kopotaksh River crumbled, and its swollen torrent swept through his village.

news.trust.org
Worldpv-magazine.com

Solar improves living standards for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district depend on solar systems to light their homes, get drinking water, and power health facilities. Almost a million Rohingya live at the Kutupalong camp after fleeing from Rakhine state in the face of atrocities by the army of Myanmar in 2017.