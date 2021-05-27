A year after Cyclone Amphan, for some survivors 'there is nothing'

A year after Amphan roared through South Asia, an estimated half-million people in southern Bangladesh are still struggling to recover. KOYRA, Bangladesh, May 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Cyclone Amphan ripped through southern Bangladesh a year ago this month, Paritosh Chandra Mandal's home and land were drowned as embankments holding back the nearby Kopotaksh River crumbled, and its swollen torrent swept through his village.