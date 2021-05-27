Cancel
Television Q&A: When did 'Wilburn Brothers' originally air?

Janesville Gazette
 11 days ago

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: The RFD-TV channel has a program called “The Wilburn Brothers.” Looking at the program, I noticed how young some of the people look. I was wondering if you could let me know when the program was done. A: Country-music duo Teddy and...

www.gazettextra.com
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Deborah Snyder Recalls the "Daunting" Task of Digitally Adding Tig Notaro

Army of the Dead is gearing up to make its debut in theaters and on Netflix, and Zack Snyder's zombie movie has definitely had a lot worth buzzing about. In addition to the very plot and concept of the movie, one piece of behind-the-scenes trivia went viral last year, when it was revealed that Snyder would be recasting Chris D'Elia's role in the film with comedian Tig Notaro, after a series of sexual harassment allegations surfaced against D'Elia. The decision took on another level due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing guidelines leading to Notaro's sequences being filmed alone and digitally inserted into the film. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Deborah Snyder spoke about the creative process of that, and how Zack approached it all.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Says Adding Tig Notaro was Awesome Exercise

Production on Zack Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead mostly took place in the summer of 2019 and among the ensemble cast was stand-up comedian Chris D’Elia. Ahead of the movie's release however came major accusations against D'Elia who was accused of sexually harassing underage girls. With time to spare before the release, Snyder and Netflix elected to remove D'Elia from the film entirely and replace him with another comedian, Tig Notaro. Speaking in a new interview, Snyder said that that once he became aware of the allegations against D'Elia that he moved to make the change in the film, saying pulling it off was tricky.
MoviesVulture

How to Un-Cast an Actor

During the weeks Tig Notaro spent working on Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s new zombie-heist movie, one thought kept running through her head: How on earth did telling jokes lead me to this moment?. It was Notaro’s first action gig, and the 50-year-old was stepping into a role originally...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Army of the Dead’ star Tig Notaro: Chris D’Elia facing ‘consequences’

Standup comic Tig Notaro finds nothing funny about sexual harassment allegations against actor Chris D’Elia. “I think there should be consequences for bad behavior,” Notaro recently told Yahoo! Entertainment regarding accusations involving reportedly underage girls that arose against him last summer. Notaro, 50, stepped in to replace the actor —...
Television Q&A

Television Q&A

Question: The RFD-TV channel has a program called “The Wilburn Brothers.” Looking at the program, I noticed how young some of the people look. I was wondering if you could let me know when the program was done. Answer: Country-music duo Teddy and Doyle Wilburn had a syndicated TV show...
TV Seriesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Television Q&A: When will 'Animal Kingdom' return with new season?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I have been waiting with many other fans for "Animal Kingdom's" fifth and final season. When is it coming back?. A: TNT has set the arrival of the fifth season for July 11. But that’s not the final one: there will be a sixth season to wrap up the series. As for what the fifth holds, here’s a taste from TNT: “Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf [played by Leila George] is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.”
"When Women Invented Television"

"When Women Invented Television"

"When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today" by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong. This is the best part of the whole series; it's a great bit, the funniest one. You've seen every episode of this favorite show multiple times, and you know the must-watch scenes, every line, every outfit change, new set and new character. And in "When Women Invented Television" by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, you've still got a lot to learn.
TV & VideosSiliconera

KIKU Television Will Stop Airing Japanese Content in June

KIKU Television, a channel in Hawaii, announced that it will stop airing Japanese and Filipino shows starting from June 28, 2021. Instead, it will air ShopHQ 24/7. Shows that are ongoing will wrap up by June 28 so that viewers can get closure. KIKU and other stations owned by RNN National LLC in cities such as New York and Los Angeles will be affected by this decision. [Thanks, ANN!]
TV Seriesgreensboro.com

Television Q&A: When will 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' return?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Any word on when “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will be returning?. Answer: Both shows are in CBS’s plans for 2021-22. “Survivor” is set to be in the network’s fall lineup, on Wednesday nights, with competitions in the fall and the spring. “The Amazing Race” will be back but that is “pending its return to production,” the CBS new-season announcement said. In the meantime, “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan will be back at the helm of “Tough as Nails” when that show returns in the fall.
Paradise, CASFGate

Malin ?...kerman, Connie Nielsen, Philip Winchester & Jack Donnelly Set to Star in Rom-Com 'A Week In Paradise' - Film News in Brief

MSR Media announced that Malin Åkerman (“Watchmen”), Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”), Philip Winchester (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) and Jack Donnelly (“Atlantis”) have been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy film “A Week in Paradise.”. The film will follow Maggie (Åkerman), a film star who escapes to a tropical...
PennLive.com
PennLive.com

‘All American’: When will the next new episode air?

Game time isn’t happening with a new episode of “All American.” Instead, a rerun of the hit show will air tonight. Here’s why the show isn’t airing tonight, when the next new episode will air and how you can still watch tonight’s rerun. Why isn’t a new episode airing:. While...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on June 7

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, June 7 adds a few new flicks and also got a new No. 1 over the weekend. The romantic drama 2 Hearts is your new No. 1, and because it's so bad, I can only shake my head in disapproval. Shame on you all. The Spanish revenge-porn action movie Xtreme arrives in the fourth spot, proving bloodthirsty vengeance is an international hit. Also premiering on the list over the weekend is Nicole Kidman's 2005 movie The Interpreter, a political thriller involving assassination plots and Sean Penn.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 cast reveal: When could it happen?

The premiere of Big Brother 23 is coming in just over a month on July 7 — there’s a LOT to look forward to! It’s one of our favorite summer TV traditions, and sometimes, the pre-season can be fun in its own right as you get to know the new players and make predictions.
Newsweek
Newsweek

'This Is Us' Canceled: Why the Show Is Ending

This Is Us may be one of NBC's most popular shows, but the series is set to come to a close at the end of Season 6. This means that fans only have about 20 episodes left of the highs and heartbreaks of the Pearson family. Why This Is Us...
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine

TV Programming Changes at NBC Today Show

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are, for many, a morning habit. NBC hopes the “Today” pair will soon become an afternoon or evening one for a different kind of viewer. Starting June 8, the duo will take the network’s nearly seven-decade-old “Today” show into new territory. The pair will add to their on-screen duties by anchoring a half-hour “highlights” recap meant to bring the most recent “Today” news to streaming audiences. Each weekday, Kotb and Guthrie will at 1 p.m. (and in repeats at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) co-anchor “Today in 30,” a show that aims to give viewers of the network’s “Today All Day” streaming outlet and YouTube a summary of the best interviews and tips presented earlier that morning throughout all four hours of the “Today” linear broadcasts. Those who tune in will also get a few peeks behind the scenes of the show that morning viewers will not.
rolling out
rolling out

Omari Hardwick to star alongside Halle Berry in upcoming sci-fi drama

Halle Berry and Omari Hardwick will be starring in the upcoming science-fiction drama The Mothership. Berry is executive producing the film, which will also feature John Ortiz and Molly Parker. According to the film’s synopsis released to Deadline, Berry will play Sara Mose, a woman who has to navigate her life following the disappearance of her husband from their farmland the previous year. She soon discovers an extraterrestrial object under her home. Sara and her children race against time to find out just what the link is between this object and the disappearance of the head of their family.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media. Warning: this article contains spoilers...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Dropping 3 Big Originals This Weekend

Netflix is dropping three big originals this weekend. Not only is the weekly new movie the most notable of the month, but two of Netflix’s biggest TV shows return for fresh seasons – one is an acclaimed comedy-drama not seen for a few years and the other is a popular animated series.