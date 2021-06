While Apple might not incorporate any changes to its products on the outside, the details on the inside are more pronounced. You may not have noticed this, but the base M1 iMac and the higher-tier options have several differences on the inside, subtly suggesting that if you want the best possible performance, you will have to spend more money. In short, the biggest difference is that the $1,299 24-inch iMac features only a single fan for cooling the M1.