Marlborough, MA

Steven A. Letendre, 69, of Hudson

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson – Steven A. “Stevie” Letendre, 69, a longtime resident of Hudson, died peacefully on May 24, 2021 at his home in Hudson, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Sherry (Hall) Letendre, with whom he had celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born on Aug. 8, 1951 in...

