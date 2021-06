The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition happens every year on the 4th of July. This year, one Buffalo eater is hoping to be there. But he needs your help. His name is Megabyte Ronnie. He's a professional wrestler and according to a post that he put up on Reddit, he's the 18th ranked competitive eater in the world. This year, he wants to prove that he could be #1 by joining one of the most prestigious eating competitions today - The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition.