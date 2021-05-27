Cancel
Lifestyle

Southwest Memorial Day Weekend Sale, Fares from $49 One-Way

By DDG
milestomemories.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest has launched a Memorial Day weekend fare sale with prices as low as $49 one-way. You can book through June 10, 2021 for travel between Aug. 17, 2021 and Nov. 5, 2021. Customers who take advantage of this sale can head to one of their favorite new beach destinations...

milestomemories.com
State
Hawaii State
Lifestyle

Cheap Flights: Austin to Dubrovnik, Croatia $505 r/t [July-August] – Delta

Priceline, Travelocity, Tripadvisor, Skyscanner, Expedia, Orbitz, Hotwire, CheapTickets. [06/6/2021 @ 05:08 PM CT] Deal is still available. Updated example dates. The range of available dates may shift as the deal ages. The details on this page were accurate when this post was last updated (see time-stamp). Deals are usually valid...
Hawaii State

Getting to Hawaii with United Airlines

Hawaii maintains its mandatory 10-day quarantine to travel the islands. Still, partnerships like one with United Airlines allow travelers to bypass the procedure by receiving a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel. What started February 18th on select flights from Los Angeles to Honolulu, where travelers could enroll with CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link their results, quickly transformed to a widespread approach.
Hawaii State

Southwest Airlines launches service between Hawaii and Las Vegas

The launch Sunday of service between Hawaii and Las Vegas and other new markets brings Southwest Airlines nearly all-in on its Hawaii service, and so far the gamble is paying off. The Las Vegas service, which started Sunday, has been among the most requested Hawaii routes for Southwest customers since...
Vallejo, CA

USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region Reminds Visitors to Recreate Responsibly this Memorial Day Weekend

Vallejo, CA…This Monday, Memorial Day, as we honor all the heroes who gave their lives in military service to this nation, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region would also like to remind all visitors to plan ahead before visiting one of our 18 National Forests in California. Please recreate responsibly, including packing out your trash, use good social distancing when in crowded areas, and only park in designated areas.
Travel

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
Shopping

Memorial Day weekend sales forecasted to be hot with a bubble on trade-in prices

In most years, Memorial Day weekend kicks off the busiest selling season for car dealers, barring a worldwide pandemic of course. As Americans are returning to a relatively normal existence with many restrictions lifting and consumer confidence growing, this Memorial Day weekend is expected to wrap up May in style. Strong sentiment in shoppers has […]
Shopping
Vogue Magazine

In the Market for a Mattress? Consider One of These Editor-Approved Picks During the Memorial Day Weekend Sales

After becoming involuntarily bed-less earlier last year due to a storage unit flood (right on cue for 2020), the opportunity to try something different presented itself. It’s not often you find yourself in the market for a new mattress, so I figured it was worth looking into all of my options before investing in my next. But where to start when you’re shopping online?
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Sales Look More Normal, In Most Ways

Memorial Day sales traditionally include household items like washers and dryers, kitchen appliances and mattresses. That’s already started in the weekend leading up to the holiday weekend, according to the Associated Press. But Barbara Stewart, president and coordinator of retailing and consumer science at the University of Houston, is expecting...
Shopping

Everything We’re Buying (on Sale) This Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend annually signals the beginning of summer, it's typically (and fittingly) tinged with palpable excitement and anticipation. This particular year feels extra special, as it rides the wave of the possible lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This shift carries with it the possibility for a trip to the coast, restaurant reservations at our favorite (full-capacity) restaurants, and rooftop cocktails with friends. In case you're in need of a new addition to your wardrobe or beauty closet, we've rounded up our favorite items to shop if you have some free time this holiday weekend, from warm-weather-ready tanks to daily SPF. As if you needed more motivation to shop, did we mention everything is on sale?