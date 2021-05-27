Southwest Memorial Day Weekend Sale, Fares from $49 One-Way

As Memorial Day weekend annually signals the beginning of summer, it's typically (and fittingly) tinged with palpable excitement and anticipation. This particular year feels extra special, as it rides the wave of the possible lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This shift carries with it the possibility for a trip to the coast, restaurant reservations at our favorite (full-capacity) restaurants, and rooftop cocktails with friends. In case you're in need of a new addition to your wardrobe or beauty closet, we've rounded up our favorite items to shop if you have some free time this holiday weekend, from warm-weather-ready tanks to daily SPF. As if you needed more motivation to shop, did we mention everything is on sale?