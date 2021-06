Elaine Kolb, Ashleigh Huckabey, and Sun Queen. Lucy Gellman Photos. Ashleigh Huckabey stepped up to the mic, removing a black mask that fluttered in her hand. She lifted her phone, scrolling to the right place. She hadn’t been sure she was going to read. But among the potato seedlings and pepper plants, it seemed right. Sunlight fell over her face. She began her poem “Trauma Room.”