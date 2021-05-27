Waukegan to install high-tech parking meters, pay stations

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21MR00000275 In the Matter of the Petition of Melanie Alvir-Beltran For: Change of Name Notice of Publication Public notice is hereby given that on June 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom C-404, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of Lake County, I will present and ask that my Petition in said Court, praying for the change of my name from Melanie Alvir-Beltran to that of Melanie Grummel-Cusack, be approved, pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated April 13, 2021 at Waukegan, Illinois, /s/ Melanie Alvir-Beltran Petitioner Erin Cartwright Weinstein Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald May 15, 22, 29, 2021 (4563811) , posted 05/15/2021.