Waukegan to install high-tech parking meters, pay stations

By Steve Sadin
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople parking in downtown Waukegan or at the railroad station will no longer need to search for quarters to feed meters when the city’s new payment devices are installed this summer. Depositing change in the new meters will remain a payment method, but credit cards or using an app on...

