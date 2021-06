Sporting Kansas City’s second all time leading scorer, Dom Dwyer, has a new club, as his signing was announced by Toronto FC yesterday. Dwyer’s contract with Orlando City had expired at the end of the 2020 season and he was not offered a new contract by the club. He popped up in Orlando congratulating the rest of the Toronto FC team after they defeated Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League. In his MLS career, Dwyer has scored 81 goals in MLS play, 57 of them being scored during his time with Kansas City. The 57 goals are second only to Preki’s 71 that he scored during his time in Kansas City.