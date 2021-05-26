Elias: O's 'remain steadfast' in rebuild
By the time the Orioles boarded their short flight to Chicago on Wednesday evening, they were deeper in the thralls of perhaps the most challenging stretch of their rebuild to date. Losers of nine straight after Wednesday afternoon’s 3-2 defeat to the Twins at Target Field, the O’s have now dropped 16 of 18 in the three weeks since John Means’ no-hitter and have seen their record devolve from a game below .500 to the worst in baseball over that stretch.www.mlb.com