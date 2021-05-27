Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Which QSR has the best fry?

QSR Web
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may be on the cusp of National Hamburger Day (it's Friday, in case you forgot), but at global data collection network Premise, they've been all about that famous burger side — French fries. The company told QSRweb it recently paid 100 Americans to order and taste medium fries at...

www.qsrweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qsr#French Fries#Fry#Food Drink#Qsr#Restaurant Chains#Fast Food Chains#Americans#Arby#Hardee#Mcdonald#Popeyes#Shake Shack#National Hamburger Day#Tasty#In N Out#Taste#Company#Medium#Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Frosty Fans Need To Know About Wendy's June 2021 Deal

We know that a Wendy's Frosty and fries are one of the tastiest fast food combinations out there, but did you know that dipping potato chips in a Frosty is also a delightful experience for your taste buds? Though fries might be a classic, chips give that same salty flavor with a satisfying crunch. If you want to give this surprising combination a try but need a little extra motivation, you're in luck. That's because Wendy's has a few chances for customers to get a free Frosty this month.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Austin, TXtrip101.com

10 Best Spots For Fried Chicken In Austin, Texas - Updated 2021

Despite being the home to really amazing barbeque, Austin, Texas will also never be left behind with their crunchy and juicy fried chicken. A great compliment for hamburgers, potato fries, salads, and pasta dishes, you will never go wrong having it for lunch or dinner accompanied with a sparkling glass of wine. Don’t fret for having it to-go is also an ideal way to complete an outdoor picnic and best when chilling out with friends while watching movies. Whether you are a fried chicken connoisseur or just need to satiate your taste buds with this delicious treat, here are the top 10 spots for fried chicken in Austin, Texas you shouldn’t miss trying when visiting this side of The Lone Star State.
Food & Drinksabouttown.io

Who Serves the Best Fried Green Tomatoes in the City?

Southern cooking is one of life’s truest treasures, and we are the blessed people put in the center of this flavorful land of meat and threes, BBQ, and extra sweet tea. Collard greens, catfish, and pecan pie are some common favorites that can be found on a plate in the South, but nothing captures the essence of Southern exceptionalism like the fried green tomato. Birmingham’s much-deserved reputation as a food city doesn’t falter when presenting this fried veggie, with many great options being served throughout. We share just a few favorites here.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Chick-fil-A Just Brought Back This Popular Menu Item

It's not often that Chick-fil-A announces a major addition to its menu, but you're in luck because the fast-food chain is officially bringing back a seasonal treat by popular demand. What's more, sipping on this ice-cold drink will keep you cool for the summer. Chick-fil-A delivered perhaps the first big...
RestaurantsThrillist

Arby's Is Officially Discontinuing Its Potato Cakes

A beloved salty side is disappearing from the Arby's menu for the time being. The love for the curly fries at Arby's wasn't enough for the meat mountain purveyor. Earlier this year, it added a second fry option with the nationwide release of Crinkle Cut Fries. That made for a whole lot of potatoes on its sides menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mix 94.1

Cheesecake and Chicken: Popeyes Unveils Two New Items

No matter where you place your order for crunchy fried chicken, people in our state still consider Popeyes Louisiana Chicken as "ours". And during those chicken sandwich wars last year? Pffft, most of us took the home team. So, when Popeyes launches a new chicken sandwich, we're ready to sit up and pay attention. Bring it on!
RestaurantsPopculture

Chili's Becomes Latest Chain to Enter the Chicken Sandwich Wars

The fast food chicken sandwich wars are heating up, and a new player has officially entered the game. Beloved Dallas-based restaurant chain Chili's kicked off the start of June by putting its name in the running for best chicken sandwich. Although best known for its fajitas and baby back ribs, the restaurant has now added the new Chili's Chicken Sandwich to the menu.
Recipesbraisedanddeglazed.com

My Best BBQ Sauce

This BBQ sauce recipe is so good, I contemplated between posting the recipe for free or starting my own BBQ sauce brand. Luckily for you, I chose to give it all away for free because life’s too short for bad sauce…. The secret to this sauce is the addition of...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Jack in the Box Just Added These 4 Indulgent New Menu Items

The Jack in the Box menu is expanding again. The company recently unveiled four new menu items, including a new bacon burger, french fries, and pastry dessert—the latest move in a recent push to increase its premium offerings. Chief among the new additions is the incredibly indulgent Triple Bacon Cheesy...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
EatThis

8 Best Food Freebies You Can Get For Being Vaccinated

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine won't just protect you from contracting coronavirus—it could also lead to delicious perks from some of America's biggest food and beverage brands. Fast-food chains and other food companies are looking to reward those who can present proof of vaccine with everything from free burgers and donuts to $50 off at several big-name restaurants.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 of the Latest and Greatest Cajun Hacks on Popeye's Secret Menu

The secret menu in fast food restaurants has become the 2021 version of a secret knock on a speakeasy door during the Prohibition Era. Every popular establishment eventually will have a social media buzz about the latest combo for those "in the know." Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Wendy's all have a secret menu and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is in on the trend with Popeye's secret menu.