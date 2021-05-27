Which QSR has the best fry?

Despite being the home to really amazing barbeque, Austin, Texas will also never be left behind with their crunchy and juicy fried chicken. A great compliment for hamburgers, potato fries, salads, and pasta dishes, you will never go wrong having it for lunch or dinner accompanied with a sparkling glass of wine. Don’t fret for having it to-go is also an ideal way to complete an outdoor picnic and best when chilling out with friends while watching movies. Whether you are a fried chicken connoisseur or just need to satiate your taste buds with this delicious treat, here are the top 10 spots for fried chicken in Austin, Texas you shouldn’t miss trying when visiting this side of The Lone Star State.