TBT News—Marijuana is no longer a ‘dirty little secret.’ Weed sales are soaring in Illinois, and the pandemic is helping. But it’s absolutely true when the world reports that Illinois and Chicago are the most racist state and city in America. And to prove it, the weed game or lack of it for minorities has been a big fat zero. There are other states and cities where Black folks are flourishing with their weed game. But in Chicago Black entrepreneurs struggle to join the legal weed industry.