Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as he talks with forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of game four (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat’s season has come to an unceremoniously abrupt end and there are changes that need to be made. While they have quite a few issues to sort through, well not issues but situations on the front of contracts, who’ll be back and who won’t, they also have to get better internally amongst those that they are sure who’ll be back.