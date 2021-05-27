The hosts of The Jubal Show preview the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards

The German radio host who compared BTS to the coronavirus has had his long-running radio show canceled. According to K-Pop Starz, German media outlet DWDL reported that Bayern 3 had officially ended Matthias Matuschik's radio program after 13 years. However, the station has also said that the move isn't related to the controversy from earlier this year, instead insisting that discussions about program changes have been happening since last year. Not only that, but Matuschik will also unfortunately be launching a new podcast and continue on as "an editor for Bayern 3," per the announcement.