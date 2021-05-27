Cancel
Music

The hosts of The Jubal Show preview the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards

fox5atlanta.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is going down right here on FOX tonight. Joining Good Day to talk about what's in store at the big night is iHeartRadio morning show hosts Jubal, Alex, and Evan from the Jubal Show.

www.fox5atlanta.com
Person
Evan
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Fox#Big Night#Morning Show#Iheart Radio#Talk Radio#Iheartradio#Iheart Radio#Fox Tonight#Store#2021 Iheart
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
MusicPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini Co-Hosting 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the network announced on Wednesday (May 12). The annual country music event is set for June 9. Brown also co-hosted the postponed 2020 CMT Music Awards ceremony in October, with Ashley McBryde and actor Sarah Hyland, but it will be Ballerini's first time helming the awards show. Producers say in a press release that the "dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises."
Entertainmenthitsdailydouble.com

YOUR RADIO CHART PREVIEWS

’s Mooski climbs into the #1 position this week with “Track Star” and RCA’s Doja Cat enters the Top 5 with “Kiss Me More” f/SZA. Warner’s Saweetie joins the Top 20 with “Fast (Motion).” Interscope sees J. Cole’s “my.life” f/21 Savage & Morray climbs inside the Top 25 and it will be up over 650 spins. Officially inside the Top 30 this week will be Epic’s DJ Khaled with “I DID IT” f/Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & Lil Baby (WBT/Roc Nation) and BIA’s “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY.” Look for a pair of Capitol records to debut as Internet Money’s “His & Hers” f/Gunna, Don Toliver & Lil Uzi Vert as well as City Girls’ “Twerkulator” both have impressive gains. Warner’s Anitta will also debut with “Girl From Rio.”
TV & Videosamicohoops.net

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Lead and host of the Talk Show Awards (Exclusive)

Today is on May 24, 2021, i.e., seven days before the end of Emmy’s eligibility on May 31. Twenty-four days before the nominating round, voting begins on June 17. Thirty-two days until the daytime, the Emmys is broadcast on the 25th of June. Thirty-five days until the vote is cast on June 28. The consequences of all these landmark movements have yet to come. But maybe we should now spend a little more time concentrating on an already fascinating Emmy competition with the coming season.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

St. Vincent Launches WSTV Radio Show on Apple Music

St. Vincent has announced a new radio station on Apple Music. It’s titled WSTV Radio, with Annie Clark taking on a the persona of a New York City radio DJ in the 1970s. The first episode airs today (June 4) at 3 p.m. Eastern. The new show follows Clark’s previous Apple endeavor St. Vincent’s Mixtape Delivery Service.
High Schoolpeakofohio.com

ILHS receives music awards

The Indian Lake High School Music Department recently earned two distinguished awards. Earlier this month, the ILHS Chorale earned a "I" Superior rating in the Ohio Music Education Association Large Group Virtual Choral Contest. This is the highest rating a high school choir can achieve. They performed the song "Hush, Somebody's Calling My Name." The ILHS Chorale is 85-members strong and is directed by Tracey Notestine.
Minoritiespapermag.com

German Radio Host Behind Racist BTS Comments Has Show Canceled

The German radio host who compared BTS to the coronavirus has had his long-running radio show canceled. According to K-Pop Starz, German media outlet DWDL reported that Bayern 3 had officially ended Matthias Matuschik's radio program after 13 years. However, the station has also said that the move isn't related to the controversy from earlier this year, instead insisting that discussions about program changes have been happening since last year. Not only that, but Matuschik will also unfortunately be launching a new podcast and continue on as "an editor for Bayern 3," per the announcement.
Entertainmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Audacy and Radio America Reach Multi-Platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-Winning Radio Show

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Today, Radio America and Audacy announced a multi-station deal that will broadcast Dana Loesch's nationally syndicated 'The Dana Show' in eleven (11) Audacy markets; most will replace the late Rush Limbaugh in the 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET time slot. This move will expand her show to more than 230 stations nationwide. Audacy will also become the exclusive audio streaming provider for The Dana Show. In addition, Audacy and Loesch will collaborate on the co-development and production of her first-ever original on-demand podcast. The Dana Show will replace Rush Limbaugh's program in Kansas City, Las Vegas, Richmond, Wichita, Gainesville, and Greenville-Spartanburg, with additional station clearances in Philadelphia, Austin, Buffalo, St. Louis and Hartford, in a move that further solidifies her role at the top of talk radio.
MusicTMZ.com

The Weeknd Takes Home 3 iHeart Awards, Proves Grammys Wrong

It might be time for The Weeknd to invest in a new mantel -- he continues to rack up awards, despite the Grammys snub ... this time taking home the most trophies at the iHeartRadio Awards. Abel was the winner of 3 pieces of hardware Thursday night -- including the...
Theater & DancePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Carnegie to host one-night-only production of the Tony Award-winning musical American Idiot June 5

The music still rocks. The lyrics still have meaning. And given the state of the world today, it’s the perfect time to embrace Green Day’s American Idiot. The original cast of The Carnegie’s production of American Idiot will reunite for one night only on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. Originally brought to life to kick off The Carnegie’s 2019-20 theatre season, proceeds from the American Idiot reunion will benefit local performers and crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC). Tickets are $15.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Caroline Beasley To Receive National Radio Award At Radio Show.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley will receive the National Radio Award during the Radio Show opening session on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Las Vegas. The Radio Show, co-produced by the RAB and the NAB, will be co-located with the NAB Show Oct. 13-14. “We are thrilled to honor Caroline...