With the Denver Nuggets now onto the second round of the playoffs, some players on the roster are set to earn some hefty bonuses after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers. Of course, the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers in Game 6 on Thursday to advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals. Nikola Jokic scored 20 of his 35 points in the third quarter to lead the Nuggets back from a 14-point second-half deficit to win.