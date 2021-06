Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).