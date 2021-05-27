Let’s celebrate summer and music

Restrictions due to the pandemic are easing; that’s something to celebrate! Spring has brought boundless enticing scenes, a bounty of beautiful blossoms and aromas. Soon, we’ll experience summer in our community, with all of its appealing charms and opportunities; that’s something to celebrate! In recognition of and in tribute to the above facts, Darke County Center of the Arts is bringing Make Music Day to our community on Monday, June 21. And you can be a part of the celebration.