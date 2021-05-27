Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darke County, OH

Let’s celebrate summer and music

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestrictions due to the pandemic are easing; that’s something to celebrate! Spring has brought boundless enticing scenes, a bounty of beautiful blossoms and aromas. Soon, we’ll experience summer in our community, with all of its appealing charms and opportunities; that’s something to celebrate! In recognition of and in tribute to the above facts, Darke County Center of the Arts is bringing Make Music Day to our community on Monday, June 21. And you can be a part of the celebration.

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, OH
County
Darke County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Firth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#High School Musical#Joy#Fireworks#Covid#Rolling Stone#Flowerpot Music#French#Darke Countians#Greenville High School#The Daily Advocate#Make Music Day#Musicians#Fun#Musical Groups#Venues#Happy Memories#Spring#Boundless Enticing Scenes#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...