Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Start Or Grow Your Business In 10 Weeks — Here’s How

By Alison Ives
Brit + Co
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePssst. Did you hear? Brit + Co's 10-week business program for women, Selfmade, is back for the summer! And that also means our scholarship program is back in action thanks to our amazing partner, Office Depot. Keep reading for more about the life-changing program and how to join the thriving, entrepreneurial community that's helped mentor over 5,700 women to date.

www.brit.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Depot#Scholarships#Women Of Color#Entrepreneurs#Business Students#Investors#Coaching#Community#Officemax#Brit Co#Selfmade Success Stories#Creatives#Prospective Students#Mentor#Scholarship Applications#Scholarship Recipients#Greatness#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Economynewsdio.com

How can coworking spaces help you grow your business?

Many people are confused about whether to rent a conventional office or opt for a co-working space. When you’re debating the same, it is essential to understand that co-working spaces can help you grow your business. Today, we will share some of the ways in which co-working spaces can help...
Small Businessthekatynews.com

4 Simple Strategies For Growing Your Business Quickly

When it comes to small businesses nowadays, the number of them has risen exponentially over the past decade. This naturally means that the saturation of the market is starting to become a problem for such businesses. Standing out in the crowd of many similar companies isn’t easy, and working around the clock for it is almost a given. Now, it isn’t all in menial work and simply pushing forward when it comes to standing out. In fact, if you want to grow your business, there are some strategies that are known to work very well if you execute them properly. Of course, nothing is a given and you will have to adapt the strategy to your own business, but these strategies are a great starting point.
EconomyInman.com

Perfect your elevator pitch to win more business — here’s how

In the fast-paced world of luxury real estate, a polished elevator pitch is a must-have to help you communicate who you are and what sets you apart quickly and effectively. Here are five things to keep in mind as you craft yours. Developing an elevator pitch that is clear, concise...
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

How Can You Start Shifting Your Business to Be Actively Anti-Racist?

An “entrepreneur” is a person who organizes and operates a business while taking on greater than normal risks in order to do so. To be successful, you must possess limitless courage, unwavering determination, and unparalleled levels of resilience. And that’s if you’re a white, middle-aged, male like me. For BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) entrepreneurs, you must possess these same qualities while simultaneously navigating exponentially greater challenges on a daily basis in the form of biases and racism—from individual behavior all the way through every institution, including the businesses we lead.
Economyforrester.com

How To Leverage Innovation To Grow And Differentiate Your Business

The fastest-growing companies are innovation leaders. Our research reveals that innovation leaders grow at 2.6 times the industry average. This indicates that a tech-driven and sustainable innovation strategy is mission critical for firms to survive disruption and succeed in times of continual and rapid change. Tech executives who nurture a culture of innovation, adopt tech platforms instead of proprietary niche solutions, and embrace innovation as a team sport drive differentiation and growth.
Economysmallbiztrends.com

Why “Foreign Qualification” is a Must for Your Growing Business

As expected so far in 2021, many businesses are still operating virtually. Yes, stores and offices are gradually reopening, but that doesn’t mean employers and employees are willing to give up the flexibility of remote work. In the most recent Upwork Future Workforce Report, most companies (68%) believe remote work is now easier and going more smoothly than when the shift to remote working began at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The report also found:
JobsThrive Global

6 Habits Of Highly Successful Remote Workers

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Legendary CEO Shares Four Ways To Get Employees Jazzed Up Again

Want to amp up employees about work again? Reach their hearts even more than their minds to boost employee engagement, says legendary former Best Buy (BBY) CEO Hubert Joly. And now's the time to start, says Joly, the former CEO of the consumer electronics retailer. Only 16% of employees are "fully engaged" at work, says the ADP Research Institute survey of more than 19,000 workers in 19 countries. "This means more than eight out of 10 workers merely show up for work — a staggering number," Joly told Investor's Business Daily. The pandemic, too, took a toll on morale.
Small Businessmentalitch.com

How to Effectively Grow Your Small Manufacturing Business

Many entrepreneurs venture into the manufacturing industry because there’s always something that needs to be made. However, manufacturing businesses can be challenging to set up and maintain. As a business owner, you need to make important decisions regarding daily business operations, working capital, and marketing. It can be tough for...
Internetgudstory.com

Does Your Business Need its Own Website? Here’s How to Decide

Designing and creating a website for your business is one of the tasks that business owners often report finding difficulty with. Even if you are highly skilled and qualified in your specific industry, a poorly designed or amateurish website can make your business seem unprofessional and turn away potential customers. In fact, a bad website can be worse than no website at all!
Economymentalitch.com

How ‘Smartly’ Interpreted Data Can Help Your Business Grow

It’s a no-brainer that data controls every aspect of your business. In a world where companies are rapidly changing and services are quickly expanding, data means knowledge and opportunities that will give you a competitive edge. Smartly interpreting data means understanding what the data is trying to tell you numerically. An example of smart interpretation is big data. Information provided by these analyses helps you solve organizational questions such as how well my business is doing. As a business, you’re probably generating tons of data every day. This data is redundant unless you sit to study it. So, how exactly is this data helping you? Here’s what you need to know:
Public HealthNorwalk Hour

Here's How These Businesses Exploded During the Pandemic

It’s been incredibly interesting to watch just how the world has responded to the Covid-19 crisis. Some businesses and individuals didn’t seem to respond or pivot at all, but a select group of companies figured out how to not only stay afloat, but also thrive in the midst of this pandemic.
Relationshipsbrides.com

The Wedding Industry Is Still Coming Back—Here's How to Start Planning Without Overwhelming Your Team

After an entire year of being on “pause,” the wedding industry has finally been given the green light to resume business per usual, depending on state restrictions. While this is understandably wonderful news for both the countless couples in the thick of planning and their loyal and hardworking vendors, it has created a bit of a manic race to the finish line—a stark competition for resources and an increasing shortage of dates and timetables.