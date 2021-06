The more we find out about the human microbiome, the more we discover just how many facets of our existence are influenced by the invisible microscopic organisms that dwell inside us. This mysterious and complicated relationship goes back to our earliest moments, and doesn't just affect our health, but also seemingly our emotions and behavior too. Now, scientists have found that even the fear response in infants could be partially determined by the makeup of bacteria living inside the human gut. In a new study, scientists found babies with less balanced gut microbiomes – reflecting greater abundances of certain bacteria in the gut...