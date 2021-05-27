Cancel
Socioeconomically disadvantaged adolescents' diets worsened during lockdown

By Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating habits amongst the young changed during the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 and worsened in the case of those belonging to socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. These are the chief findings of an open access study published in specialist journal Nutrients, headed by researchers Alícia Aguilar Martínez, of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and Marina Bosque Prous, of the UOC and UManresa, as part of the DESKcohort project of the interuniversity Epidemiology and Public Health research group GRESP.

medicalxpress.com
