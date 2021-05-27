Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Thrilling Waterparks Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas

By Lucky Larry
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that summer is here, it's time to road trip to the waterpark. A roadtrip to the waterpark is one of my favorite things to do during the summer. I'm not a big beach person, but I'll do a waterpark. It's because of all that sand why I don't care for the beach because it gets EVERYWHERE and the fun is just one dimensional. Run out in to the ocean and back. Whereas in a waterpark, there's so much more to do.

mix931fm.com
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Waterparks#Day Trip#Sunscreen#Road Trip#Ocean Drive#East Lake#Swimming Pools#Splash Kingdom Waterpark#Fun#Lake Palestine#Canton#Time#Villages#Municipal Spray Grounds#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Lifestylefranchising.com

Dippin' Dots Now Available at Typhoon Texas Waterparks

Iconic Ice Cream Brand Has Debuted at Waterpark Locations in Houston and Austin. Dippin' Dots carts will greet park guests at both locations to provide visitors easy access to the delicious ice cream flavors which will include fan favorites to help cool off from warm summer days ahead. "Dippin' Dots...
Relationshipscbs19news

Half-day summer camp for grieving children and teens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Hospice of the Piedmont is holding a half-day outdoor summer camp Saturday, June 12 for children and teens who have lost a loved one. Living Earth School is running the camp known as the 2021 Journeys Summer Bereavement Day Camp. Both children and teens...
TravelHerald-Citizen

Surviving the dreaded vacation car trip

If you’re a parent, then you understand that there are only so many hours that your kids can survive in the car on a road trip before they start losing their minds. For me, that’s about eight …
PhotographyMarshall News Messenger

Daily Photography works to capture snapshots of East Texas

Ben Daily, owner of Daily Photography, has been working as a photographer in East Texas for 20 years. Daily is originally from Louisiana, moving to the area to be with his wife, a teacher in the Kilgore School District. In fact, it was in the school district that he first started to gain a reputation as a photographer, doing school portraits and athletic photos as his business grew.
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

1354 Half Moon Drive

Updated 2 bedroom Ranch w/large sleeping area in the finished LL. Beautiful, engineered Bamboo wood flooring on the main floor, having a vaulted living room w/ceiling fan open to the breakfast area and kitchen. Large, vaulted master bedroom offers two closets w/organizers plus ceiling fan. 2nd bedroom of good size or perfect for your home office. Updated hall bath has newer flooring & vanity. The finished lower level features a sleeping area w/large walk-in closet, FAM/REC area or make it your craft room plus a full bathroom and large utility/laundry room plus additional storage. 2 car oversized garage w/100 amp sub panel & service door leading to the large patio w/gazebo (staying), nice storage shed & large fenced in yard with nice landscaping of beautiful perennials, perfect for outdoor entertaining! Great location with nearby Page Ext; Hwy 70 or Hwy 40. This house has many great updated features and will not disappoint! Say "Yes to the Address" and make this your next home!
Lifestylethesixfifty.com

8 glorious glamping destinations within two hours’ drive of Silicon Valley

Yurts, campers, canvas tents and more for those who prefer to camp without rocks under their sleeping bags. Each summer, countless city dwellers evacuate their suburban neighborhoods and take to their tents. After all, who doesn’t appreciate witnessing the Milky Way unpolluted by streetlamps? Or the opportunity to cleanse some of the smog from your lungs with pine-fresh air? That being said, many of us still find it difficult to surrender our beds or the modern miracle that is electricity.
Lifestyleepiccompaniesnd.com

EOLA: Indoor Waterpark Survey

What are your thoughts on an indoor waterpark in South Fargo?! We are so excited to break ground on EOLA by EPIC and we’d love to hear your feedback on having an indoor waterpark there!. Take our survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreaterFargoWaterpark.
DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Here are 6 wineries to visit within driving distance of Houston

You don't have to go all the way to the Texas Hill Country to experience Texas wine. Want to discover your inner sommelier or just enjoy an afternoon with a bottle of wine? You can find several wineries near Houston to sip and sample grapes from Texas and the rest of the world.
House Rentthegramblinite.com

East Texas Complex

Furnished Efficiency Apartment- Short Term Monthly Rental - Charming fully furnished efficiency apartment. This property is located within walking distance to Downtown Ruston and LA Tech University. The living area offers a couch, queen bed, and smart tv. The kitchen is fully stocked with all of the essentials, including gas stove and refrigerator. The bathroom features a walk-in shower and bath linens. This property also has a shared laundry room. This home can sleep up to 2 people. All utilities included (Water, electricity, gas, and internet). Monthly rate is $750 plus $40 cleaning fee at the end of your stay. For other rates please contact our office, this property has a 3 night minimum. You can contact our office at 318-255-0001 or visit our website "www.318RentalPros.com" and select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property. A member of the Rental Pro's team will contact you.
LifestyleTimes Union

4 castles to explore within driving distance of the Capital Region

Growing up, castles were something we read about in storybooks. As adults, we can also appreciate the incredible architecture and history behind the stone walls. With each one discovered, it becomes easier to discern the details, design elements and features that lend luxurious charm. Whether you’re looking to discover accommodations that make you feel like royalty, a place to dine with an Old World atmosphere or a palace to photograph, plenty of castles are within driving distance of the Capital Region.
New Caney, TXyourconroenews.com

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures

By Guests enjoy various attractions at Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New Caney. Grand Texas is a 632-acre development in New Caney consisting of two major parks spanning 80 acres: Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park. The entire development also boasts a racing park, RV resort and a shopping and dining district.
LifestyleYakima Herald Republic

29 Road Trip Tips for a Fun and Frugal Vacation

Cruising down the open road is a great way to get away from it all. Planning a road trip can be a cost-effective way to travel too — that is, if you do it right. The costs you’ll encounter on a road trip tend to sneak up on you, unlike the upfront sticker shock of a plane ticket. But no worries — there’s a lot you can do to save money on a road trip.
Cadiz, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Gypsy Road Trip: Cadiz ranch honors the history of the buffalo

Dreams of retirement in the country brought John and Karen Sticht from Euclid to Cadiz, where they wanted to build a log home on a couple of acres and have two bison to manicure their lawn. That dream has expanded into a family business, Boss Bison Ranch. Now the ranch...
Texas StateKLTV

Mark In Texas History: Zebulon Pike once trekked through East Texas

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Did you know the namesake of Pike’s Peak once came through East Texas? It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History. In 1807, Lt. Zebulon (Zeb-you-lawn) Pike led an expedition to explore the headwaters of the Arkansas and Red Rivers and to report on Spanish settlements in the New Mexico area. During that expedition, Pike attempted to climb the summit of the peak in Colorado later named after him.
LifestyleDayton Daily News

Four easily forgotten road trip safety tips

Getaways come in many forms. A getaway can be restful and relaxing whether it involves a journey to a small island thousands of miles from home or a favorite campsite that’s just a few hours away by car. As the world gradually emerges from a pandemic that put travel on...