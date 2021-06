One viral piece of My Hero Academia art imagines Ochaco Uraraka with One For All's power! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia kicked off with Izuku Midoriya officially inheriting the power of One For All from All Might as he learned that the number one hero actually did not have any real powers of his own. One For All passing down from hero to hero, vestige to vestige, has been one of the key components of the series as a whole, so fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what it might look like if someone other that Izuku controlled this power.