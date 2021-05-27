Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam Original Movie Announced (Exclusive)

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hype for the Space Jam franchise is at an all-time high with Space Jam: A New Legacy set to debut later this year, and that means plenty of fans will be giving the original featuring Michael Jordan a rewatch. It seems the crew of Teen Titans Go! is thinking that's a great idea too, and we can exclusively reveal that they'll be watching the first Space Jam in a brand new original movie titled Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam. The original 80-minute movie will have the beloved Titans team offering hilarious commentary on the 1996 original film and will premiere Sunday, June 20th at 6 PM EST on Cartoon Network. It will also get a digital release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 27th.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Movie Theaters#Home Entertainment#Vod#Teen Titans Go#The Teen Titans#Nerdlucks#Cyborg#Cartoon Network#Exclusive#Premiere#Hilarious Commentary#Brand#Twitter Mattaguilarcb#Reveal#All Time High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Teen Titans Go!: Marv Wolfman and George Perez Make Series Debut in New Clip (Exclusive)

DC fans have a lot to look forward to over at Cartoon Network, as the crew of Teen Titans Go! will be crossing over with the DC Super Hero Girls in a brand new special titled The Space House, but that's not all. If you happen to be a longtime Titans fan, you are going to love this weekend's new episode of Teen Titans Go!, as we can exclusive reveal a new clip featuring none other than comics legends and New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The episode will actually be the first guest-starring role for Wolfman and Perez in Teen Titans Go!, and you can also check out a few new images from the delightful episode below, which hits this Saturday on Cartoon Network.
TV & VideosComicBook

DC Super Hero Girls Reveals Original Soundtrack and New Music Video (Exclusive)

While you're getting ready for the big crossover between the DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go!, you might as well have some cool music to jam out to, right? Well, you're in luck then, because WaterTower Music is releasing 16 tracks of awesomeness with the DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack), and you can listen to it right now! The soundtrack features music by Dan Petty, Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Michael Gatt, Patrick Aaron Rieger, and Lauren Faust, and you can check out the tracklist below, but that's not all, as you can watch the all-new video for Super Life (Extended Main Title) too, which you can find in the video above.
MoviesComicBook

Teen Titans Go! Hilariously Slams Jared Leto's Joker

Even Teen Titans Go! can't help but poke fun at Jared Leto's divisive portrayal of the Joker. Leto debuted as the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad. Zack Snyder brought Leto's Joker back for a Knightmare timeline conversation with Ben Affleck's Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. While the cinematic future of Leto's Joker remains uncertain and fans remain divided on the character's design, Teen Titans Go! weighed Leto's version against other depictions of the villain. In the episode "Pig in a Poke," the Joker tricks Starfire out of all of her money via an internet scam, forcing the Teen Titans to take action. To get past the Joker's guards, the Titans decide to "phish" the password for the hideout out of the guards by taking turns impersonating different versions of the Joker.
Moviessouthernminn.com

Emma Stone wants to see Ursula origin movie

Emma Stone would like to see an origin movie about Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'. The 32-year-old star took on Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie 'Cruella', and she has revealed another Disney villain she'd like to have their own movie to learn more about their backstory. Speaking to...
TV SeriesThe Beat

Marv Wolfman and George Pérez to voice themselves in TEEN TITANS GO! episode

Teen Titans GO!, the irreverent animated comedic take on the Teen Titans property, has featured some notable guest stars over the years including “Weird Al” Yankovic, LeBron James, and even former MLB player Bob Uecker. This Saturday however will feature two guest stars that are sure to excite comic fans —New Teen Titans writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez, the two creators responsible for reinventing the Teen Titans team in with their acclaimed comics run in the ’80s. The pair will appear in the aptly titled episode “Marv Wolfman And George Pérez.”
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Space House: A Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Event Review

While this isn’t the first time the Teen Titans have crossed paths with the DC Super Hero Girls, this is the first time they’ve interacted in a multi episode miniseries event. The first time the two DC superhero teams met was on a special episode of Teen Titans Go titled “Superhero Feud” where Control Freak pulled them into their TVs to play a game of Family Feud. They worked together to try and return to their worlds.
TV & VideosWashington Times

Blu-ray TV reviews: 'Primal' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Here’s a look at a pair of animated episodic shows now available in the Blu-ray format. Primal: The Complete First Season (Rated: TV-MA, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 220 minutes, $27.98) — Known for a varied career in which he introduced to the world boy genius Dexter and Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartokovsky returned with a new series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim taking viewers back to a fictional prehistoric time period when man and dinosaur coexisted.
NFLStreetInsider.com

Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer (VIACA)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paramount+ today announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film "Infinite" and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+'s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Space Jam 2 fans demand Zendaya as Lola Bunny is replaced by ‘actual voice actor’

Fans of Space Jam: A New Legacy and the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress got their first Zendaya Lola Bunny clip over the weekend, and some folks aren’t happy. Users have taken to social media to make fun of the Space Jam 2 Lola Bunny footage, in particular Zendaya’s performance as the Looney Tunes character, and are calling on Warner Bros to replace her with an “actual voice actor.”
MoviesIGN

How to Watch In the Heights

In the Heights is the next major motion picture that's coming to theaters and HBO Max on the same day. The movie hits theaters and the ad-free version of HBO Max on June 10. In the Heights is a musical based on the stage musical of the same name from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie, Grace, and more.
MoviesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Why Zendaya’s Lola Bunny Voice Just Doesn’t Seem to Work

On Sunday (June 6), Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a brand new look at Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Positioned as an episode of ESPN's 30 on 30, the clever trailer — titled "The Bunny & The GOAT" — gave fans a behind-the scenes glimpse of several characters in the upcoming sequel, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Lola Bunny. But when it came to the Tune Squad's female MVP, many longtime fans were, well, less than impressed by what they heard.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Disney+ Series Funko Pops Are Finally Here

We are only days away from the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, and merch based on the series has been coming in fast. Funko has been notably absent from these waves - until today. The first Funko Pops from Loki have been revealed, and pre-orders are live now.