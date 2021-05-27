Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam Original Movie Announced (Exclusive)

DC fans have a lot to look forward to over at Cartoon Network, as the crew of Teen Titans Go! will be crossing over with the DC Super Hero Girls in a brand new special titled The Space House, but that's not all. If you happen to be a longtime Titans fan, you are going to love this weekend's new episode of Teen Titans Go!, as we can exclusive reveal a new clip featuring none other than comics legends and New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The episode will actually be the first guest-starring role for Wolfman and Perez in Teen Titans Go!, and you can also check out a few new images from the delightful episode below, which hits this Saturday on Cartoon Network.