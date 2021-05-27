Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam Original Movie Announced (Exclusive)
The hype for the Space Jam franchise is at an all-time high with Space Jam: A New Legacy set to debut later this year, and that means plenty of fans will be giving the original featuring Michael Jordan a rewatch. It seems the crew of Teen Titans Go! is thinking that's a great idea too, and we can exclusively reveal that they'll be watching the first Space Jam in a brand new original movie titled Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam. The original 80-minute movie will have the beloved Titans team offering hilarious commentary on the 1996 original film and will premiere Sunday, June 20th at 6 PM EST on Cartoon Network. It will also get a digital release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 27th.comicbook.com