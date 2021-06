TEXAS, USA — If you enjoy gazing into space, get your eyes ready for our next lunar event: The super flower blood moon!. A supermoon occurs when the moon is nearest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter. But this supermoon is not your average celestial event. We will also be entering into a total lunar eclipse at the same time and although the full moon will be in view for everyone around the world, some time zones will not be able to witness the eclipse.