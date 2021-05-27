Cody Rhodes Confirms Future of AEW's TNT Championship, Plans for TNT Supercards

AEW announced last week that, starting in 2022, its weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage would be moving over to TBS. But that immediately raised a question — what happens to the TNT Championship? The title has been presented as the championship of the network since it was first introduced last May, going so far as to have its logo across the front of the belt's main plate. Reports of what AEW was planning on doing with the title had already popped up, but on Wednesday Cody Rhodes confirmed with ComicBook.com that the title would not be changing regardless of the network change.