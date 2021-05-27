Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Cody Rhodes Confirms Future of AEW's TNT Championship, Plans for TNT Supercards

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW announced last week that, starting in 2022, its weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage would be moving over to TBS. But that immediately raised a question — what happens to the TNT Championship? The title has been presented as the championship of the network since it was first introduced last May, going so far as to have its logo across the front of the belt's main plate. Reports of what AEW was planning on doing with the title had already popped up, but on Wednesday Cody Rhodes confirmed with ComicBook.com that the title would not be changing regardless of the network change.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Supercard#Combat#Tbs#Tnt Championship#Tnt Supercards#Aew Dynamite#Aew Rampage#Warnermedia#Wcw#All Elite Wrestling#Wednesday Cody Rhodes#Wrestling Fans#Episodes#Belt#History#Clash#Super Events#Comicbook Com#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

News On Rumors Of AEW EVP Infighting

This past week on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Pro Wrestling Torch’s Wade Keller and Pro Wrestling Net’s Jason Powell discussed a rumored spat between AEW’s EVP’s, which are Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. During the discussion on Keller’s Tuesday Flagship show, the two speculated about infighting between the EVP’s.
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark Application For ‘The American Dream’

It was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Cody Rhodes will be competing as “The American Dream” (his father’s nickname) for one night only against Anthony Ogogo at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Despite this, Cody has reportedly abandoned the trademark. Rhodes filed a trademark...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Blood & Guts: Future Factions Who Can Go to War

After a long wait, AEW was finally able to hold the first-ever Blood & Guts match last week with The Pinnacle taking down The Inner Circle. True to its name, it was a bloody, brutal match. Seemingly no one walked out without having bled in some fashion, or at least with many wounds to show off that will hurt for quite some time.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark He Has Been Fighting For

As noted earlier, AEW star Cody Rhodes will be using his father Dusty Rhodes’ moniker of “The American Dream” in his match against Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30. However, Cody will be wresting under the moniker despite not legally owning the trademark for the name. According...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Announces His AEW Double Or Nothing Match

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Ogogo is part of QT Marshall’s The Factory stable, and put down Rhodes with a big shot to his midsection on last week’s show. Rhodes said the British star wants to run down America every chance he got on the mic. At the PPV, instead of “The American Nightmare” Ogogo will be facing “The American Dream.”
WWEbleedingcool.com

Where Does Cody Rhodes Get the Right to Call Himself American Dream?

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut an epic promo challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. It was an impassioned speech that offered a unique twist on wrestling's past patriotic obsessions, in which Cody boldly dipped his toes into the discussion of racial divisions, before tying it all together with a one-night-only tribute to his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, by taking his nickname, The American Dream, for the Double or Nothing match. Here's what The Chadster wants to know: who the heck does Cody Rhodes think he is?!
WWE411mania.com

New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms

It seems that there may be some trouble in paradise in AEW. During the latest episode of Wade Keller’s Tuesday Flagship podcast on PWTorch, it was revealed that there are rumors of infighting among the AEW EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with some of them reportedly not on speaking terms.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes On Who Is The Most Dominant Current Heavyweight Wrestler

On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Darby Allin to become the new AEW TNT Champion. The win also got him this week’s AEW “Wrestling of the Week” via the AEW on TNT Twitter account. Cody Rhodes reacted to Miro’s big victory, calling him the “most dominating heavyweight wrestler...
WWEPWMania

Update On Speculation Of Tension Between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is internet speculation about legitimate backstage tension between AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com said the following during his podcast…. “There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On AEW Possibly Renaming TNT Title Next Year

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes spoke about a wide range of topics. AEW Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS in January 2022. Regarding the possible name change of the TNT Title, Rhodes confirmed it won’t be renamed. “I don’t want to drop any spoilers, but...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Cody Rhodes And AEW: Has It Been A Success?

A lot of unsubstantiated rumors have been circling recently about Cody Rhodes and his relationship with The Elite in AEW. Reports of backstage heat and the likes have made their way to the surface and for all we know, this is a complete work. However, looking at Cody and his influence in AEW, he does stand out. His storylines seem to take place in their own pocket universe in which he is the central character. He is the Guardians of the Galaxy to AEW’s MCU.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To AEW Dynamite Moving To TBS, The Debut Of Rampage, More

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes commented on his reaction to AEW Dynamite being moved to TBS next year, the TNT supercards being similar to Clash of the Champions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his reaction to AEW...