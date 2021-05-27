Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Hints at ‘Saturday Night Live’ Exit: ‘I’m Ready to Hang Up the Jersey’

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago

Looking to the future. Pete Davidson couldn’t wait to go back to work on Saturday Night Live following the pandemic — but he won’t be there forever.

During The Hollywood Reporter‘s comedy roundtable, the comedian, 27, and costar Chris Redd opened up about their time on the sketch show and how long they’ll stay.

“I would never do 18 seasons,” Redd, 36, said after discussing his time working alongside Kenan Thompson, who has been on the show since 2003. “Hat’s off, fam. … He’s a legend for it and I think he can have that marker. Like, I’m definitely having a good time, it’s better than the first few years. I mean, I had a good first year and then with my second year, it was kind of wild. But I don’t know how anybody does 18 years. It’s boot camp.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WK42v_0aDPAvvq00
Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Will Heath/NBC

Davidson, who joined the NBC series in 2014, also wouldn’t want to be part of the show that long.

“Yeah, I’m good,” the Suicide Squad actor said. “I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like f–kin’ Karl Malone out there.”

He later added that he doesn’t have “much of a say” about which sketches he gets on SNL.

“I do like the randomness of it and I usually play very dumb characters. So, it’s very easy for me,” he said with a laugh. “I have one character that I’ve done in my seven years on the show, which shows how f–kin’ great I am. His name is Chad and he’s very dumb and every response is just, ‘OK.’ And I see a lot of myself in Chad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eomer_0aDPAvvq00
Pete Davidson Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

The Guy Code alum also explained how important the last season of the show was to him during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was at a really different place a year or two ago. I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago. Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,'” he said. “Luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature irrational decisions. I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad. I was really excited just to work and see people and I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it — not working at all really sucks.”

The King of Staten Island writer later explained that there are some actors he’s met during his time on SNL whose careers he would love to emulate.

“There’s this aura around Eddie Murphy where you’re just like, ‘Holy s–t, that’s Eddie Murphy.’ [Adam] Sandler is like that, too, you just can’t believe you’re seeing him in person. I’d like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career,” Davidson said. “I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model. Also, the way he carries himself I try to follow. He’s so kind to everyone, and you never hear of a Sandler issue — there’s never like a Sandler-gate. Any time you see that guy’s face, it’s associated with smiles and good vibes. That’s the thing I’m trying to follow.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kenan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturday Night Live#The Jersey#Tv News#Snl#Nbc#Suicide Squad#Comedian#Costar Chris Redd#Dude#Smiles#The Hollywood Reporter#Comedy Roundtable#Staten Island Writer#Boot Camp#Sketches#Ahh#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosVulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: The Dogefather Cops to the Hustle

Before this week’s show started, Elon Musk had already won. This week alone, his SpaceX Starship launched and landed; dogecoin value was up; and, thanks to Lorne and the gang at NBC, Musk seemed like just another average industry titan hosting SNL. Despite Musk’s history of, say, giving questionable epidemiological advice and trolling his own baby with complete confidence, the gig surely convinced a wedge of the American public he’s just a cheeky one percenter in it for the lulz. Hell, he even solicited some sketch ideas on Twitter, and floated his own gems like “Woke James Bond.” And despite a tweet about testing out “just how live” SNL really is, ultimately Musk just wanted to seem dangerous and naughty.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson dishes on dinner with Elon Musk, Colin Jost and the ‘SNL’ cast

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson had a very interesting dinner with “SNL” host Elon Musk last week. Davidson, lives in St. George, went on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where he discussed how his dinner went with the Tesla CEO and chief designer of SpaceX. “The King of Staten Island” star was one of several “SNL” cast members who attended the dinner prior to Musk hosting “SNL.”
Aerospace & DefenseVulture

SpaceX Is Such a Wreck That Only Pete Davidson’s Chad Can Save it on SNL

Pete Davidson’s comically chill character Chad has been through it all: he’s been the chosen savior of another realm, he’s reinvented drag, and he died and met Adam Sandler at one point. On last night’s Saturday Night Live, he sacrificed himself to save the SpaceX mars colony in “the near future”. In the sketch, host Elon Musk asks for a hero to restore the colony’s backup oxygen, and Chad steps up to the challenge with a signature “okay,” but not before fellow astronaut Miley Cyrus reveals she’s pregnant with his child. “No thanks,” Chad says as he hits the airlock. SNL has been heightening the stakes on Chad since 2016, putting him in increasingly cinematic situations. Mars was just the latest frontier.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Pete Davidson Is an Unlikely Hero in SNL's Hilarious Mars Skit With Miley Cyrus

The hilariously clueless Chad is back on Saturday Night Live, and this time he's on Mars. During the May 8 episode, Pete Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character for a Mars-themed skit where Chad attempts to save a group of colonists at the Space X Mars habitat. In addition to an appearance from host Elon Musk, musical guest Miley Cyrus also plays the unlikely love interest of Davidson's Chad. Right before he goes on the dangerous mission, her character gives the surprising news that she's pregnant and Chad is going to be a father, to which he quickly responds, "No, thank you," before slamming the door shut. If you thought that was a big twist, wait until you see the ending. Watch the full skit above, and then check out Cyrus's sweet Mother's Day opener.
TV & VideosPopculture

Pete Davidson Alludes to Quitting 'SNL'

Pete Davidson has alluded to the possibility he is planning to quit SNL, amid speculation over which cast members may not return next season. During a new roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson was asked if he has any plans to got for 18 seasons, like his castmate Kenan Thompson. Davidson replied, "Yeah, I’m good."
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Pete Davidson Rips Chrissy Teigen On ‘SNL’ Over Bullying Scandal

Pete Davidson really laid it on to Chrissy Teigen on this week’s Saturday Night Live episode during the Weekend Update segment. Davidson took aim at Teigen on the show’s Season 46 finale, regarding her cyberbullying scandal where she told Courtney Stodden to kill herself. As a result, Teigen’s cookware line was dropped by three major department stores. Stodden recently revealed how severe Teigen’s cyberbullying was on social media. Stodden said Teigen “wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”
TV Seriesdailyutahchronicle.com

Season 46 Finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was a Tearful, Yet Joyous Sendoff

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has been a saving grace during a year of unpredictability, especially after months of social distancing and separation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people got to look forward to inviting the cast of SNL into their living rooms every weekend for a moment of laughter and relief. Season 46 then became a time capsule for the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election. In the season finale, SNL used their platform to discuss social issues in the only way they know how: through comedy.
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Pete Davidson used pandemic to reflect on 'immature, irrational decisions'

Pete Davidson used the COVID-19 pandemic to reflect on his “immature, irrational decisions”. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed he spent much of last year reflecting on his own behavior and his outlook on life, and has decided to change his ways and conduct himself in a more mature way from now on.
TV Showsnerdist.com

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Parodies Awkward Celebrity Panel Q&A

Another season of Saturday Night Live has come to a close. And this one took a slightly different form than the 45 prior seasons. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew of SNL had to get a little creative. First, this begat remotely filmed virtual episodes; then, smaller-scale live productions. But as of the May 22 finale, SNL had slowly but surely reclaimed shape as the show we’ve always… well, if not always loved, watched for a sense of comforting familiarity.
CelebritiesEast Bay Times

Pete Davidson celebrates Chrissy Teigen’s fall from grace on ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson didn’t hold back when he joined the pop culture pile-on against Chrissy Teigen, following revelations that the supermodel, cookbook author and Twitter superstar once sent vicious messages to other women on social media. During his “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live’s” Season 46 finale, Davidson got in...
TV ShowsThrillist

The 12 Best 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches of Season 46

Saturday Night Live came back swinging in its 46th season. After struggling to end the previous season with socially distanced, all-virtual shows, SNL returned to in-person performances again at the end of 2020, and finished strong in spring of 2021 with many masks, many guests, and everyone in Studio 8H observing tight COVID protocols. Nature is healing, etc.