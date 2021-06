Slightly weaker?! How could we say such things when the MBS chart looks like this:. Don't worry. This isn't exactly "real" due to the roll. The prices on the June 10th side of the chart are for the now-retired June coupons whereas the prices on the June 11th side of the chart are for July coupons. July coupons have been trading for a few months and their prices have always been a bit lower than June's. So about half of the weakness seen on the chart is not really there. If there were no roll, the chart would look more like this: