$1.5 Million Grant from KeyBank Foundation to MetroHealth Will Help Eliminate Potential Barriers to Health and Well-Being for Underserved Populations in Northeast Ohio
Funding will help MetroHealth expand the reach of the Institute for H.O.P.E.™ and reflects KeyBank's longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. CLEVELAND, May 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The KeyBank Foundation is making a $1.5 million grant to The MetroHealth System. This transformative grant is part of KeyBank's $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan and is symbolic of the bank's longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The funding will help MetroHealth expand the reach of the Institute for H.O.P.E.™ (Health, Opportunity, Partnership, Empowerment) and capture a more complete picture of patients and their lives, beyond hospital walls, so that they can identify and help eliminate potential barriers to health and well-being.