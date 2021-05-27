Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

$1.5 Million Grant from KeyBank Foundation to MetroHealth Will Help Eliminate Potential Barriers to Health and Well-Being for Underserved Populations in Northeast Ohio

caelusgreenroom.com
 11 days ago

Funding will help MetroHealth expand the reach of the Institute for H.O.P.E.™ and reflects KeyBank’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. CLEVELAND, May 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ – The KeyBank Foundation is making a $1.5 million grant to The MetroHealth System. This transformative grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan and is symbolic of the bank’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The funding will help MetroHealth expand the reach of the Institute for H.O.P.E.™ (Health, Opportunity, Partnership, Empowerment) and capture a more complete picture of patients and their lives, beyond hospital walls, so that they can identify and help eliminate potential barriers to health and well-being.

www.caelusgreenroom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrohealth#Keybank Center#Health Plan#Charity#Community Health Services#Health Care Services#Community Care#Medical Services#Workforce Housing#The Keybank Foundation#The Metrohealth System#Keycorp#Sdoh#Digital Connectivity#The Opportunity Center#Md#Healthcare#Keybank Keybank#Fdic#Metrohealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Wolstein Center to continue offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through May 31

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for another two weeks. The Pfizer two-dose coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Wolstein Center through May 31. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the vaccine. The site will be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Merger a win for Cleveland tech company

CLEVELAND — Vytalize, a New York-based medical technology company and accountable care organization, set out to change the way the current health care system works. “Care that takes care of the whole person — not just kind of transactional but really what else is going on with the patient? How’s the body? How’s the mind? How’s the soul a little bit," said Faris Ghawi, the CEO and founder. "What’s going on there? What are you after as a patient? How can I help you achieve your goals? That is not something that the old health care model addresses and that is not something that providers can do on their own."
Cleveland, OHGreensburg Daily News

Luma Wealth Has Formed an Advisory Council

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luma Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Council to facilitate its national growth as a leading provider of financial advice for women and their families. Council members, who are thought leaders in their respective industries, have...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Hillcrest Hospital, others, earn ‘A’ grades in safety

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital was awarded an “A” in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, a national distinction recognizing achievements in patient safety. Other Cleveland Clinic hospitals receiving ‘A’ grades include the main campus, Marymoiunt, Fairview and Lutheran hospitals, in addition to Clinic affiliate Ashtabula County Medical Center. On...
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Foundation Holds 2021 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon

The Right Honourable Theresa May headlined May 13 virtual event. The Right Honourable Theresa May, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, reflected on the challenges and rewards of leadership, as she helped the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) Foundation raise scholarship funds for students during its Presidential Scholarship Luncheon. The...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland Jewish News

Why some Clevelanders still on fence or not getting vaccinated

The wider availability of coronavirus vaccines in recent weeks has many Clevelanders weighing whether to get the shots, which can protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. In Cuyahoga County, as of May 6 more than 556,924 people had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Black and...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Cleveland, OHYour Radio Place

State officials to provide more details regarding $1 million drawing for vaccinated Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (ONN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to detail Gov. Mike DeWine’s million-dollar incentive on Monday encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The official terms and conditions for the weekly “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference:
Ohio StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Will Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.