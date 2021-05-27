$1.5 Million Grant from KeyBank Foundation to MetroHealth Will Help Eliminate Potential Barriers to Health and Well-Being for Underserved Populations in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Vytalize, a New York-based medical technology company and accountable care organization, set out to change the way the current health care system works. “Care that takes care of the whole person — not just kind of transactional but really what else is going on with the patient? How’s the body? How’s the mind? How’s the soul a little bit," said Faris Ghawi, the CEO and founder. "What’s going on there? What are you after as a patient? How can I help you achieve your goals? That is not something that the old health care model addresses and that is not something that providers can do on their own."