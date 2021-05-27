Cancel
Jack Black pays tribute to 'School of Rock' star Kevin Clark after 'devastating' death at 32

By Joe Cingrana
 11 days ago
Following the shocking news of the death of School Of Rock actor/drummer Kevin Clark (Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones), who was struck and killed in a bike accident early on Wednesday morning, those who were closest to him have been reaching out on social media with their memories. Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove, and more have offered their thoughts and condolences to friends and family during this tragic time.

