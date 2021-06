A couple in India booked an entire flight for a mid-air wedding to avoid Covid-19 restrictions, but has ended up in even more trouble after videos from the gala event in the skies went viral on social media.The aviation regulator of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday ordered an investigation into the wedding which took place aboard a SpiceJet aircraft and suspended the crew involved.The couple from southern India’s Madurai city in Tamil Nadu booked the entire SpiceJet flight for a few hours to hold their extravagant wedding in the presence of family and friends...