Leading Psychedelic Wellness Platform, Delic (OTC: DELCF), Completes Acquisition of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.
New Entity, Delic Labs, to Power Psilocybin and Cannabis R&D, IP and Innovative Product Lines for Mass Markets. VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 – Delic Holdings Inc. (“DELIC” or the “Company“) (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd. (“CBDV“), a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development (the “Transaction“). Following closing, CBDV will change its name to “DELIC Labs” and will serve as the engine for the Delic platform, conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property (IP), including psilocybin vaporization technology for future distribution across the company’s physical footprint.www.wallstreetreporter.com