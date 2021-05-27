Leading Psychedelic Wellness Platform, Delic (OTC: DELCF), Completes Acquisition of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.

NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) , a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisitions (the "Acquisitions") of an additional 5.4 million common shares ("Coinsquare Shares") of Coinsquare Ltd. ("Coinsquare"), Canada's leading digital asset trading platform, increasing its ownership in Coinsquare from 19.9% to approximately 37%, for total aggregate consideration of $48.6 million satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,080,876 common shares of Mogo (the "Mogo Shares"). This transaction is separate from Mogo's acquisition of an additional 2% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares, and an option to acquire an additional 3.4% under similar terms, pursuant to a binding letter of intent dated May 31, 2021 (the "LOI") and announced on June 1, 2021, and the existing share purchase warrant held by Mogo to acquire an additional 10.6% of the outstanding Coinsquare Shares. Mogo requires Coinsquare board approval to increase its ownership interest in Coinsquare over 49.9%. There is no certainty that the Coinsquare board of directors will grant such approval.