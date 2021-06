An Indiana State Prison inmate was not acting in self-defense when he stabbed to death another inmate who was delivering him breakfast, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. Francisco Amaro, 37, already was serving a 70-year sentence in the Michigan City prison for a Grant County murder when he pushed a spear-like weapon through his cell door around 4:30 a.m. on July 26, 2017 and stabbed Willie Steele in the abdomen, according to court records.