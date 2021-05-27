Make the Most of Fresh Summer Corn with These Tips for Buying, Storing, and Prepping It
Enjoying corn on the cob—or any summer corn dish for that matter—starts at the grocery store and continues in your kitchen. For the juiciest, sweetest summer corn, it's important to select the freshest cobs; after all, fresh corn is at its very best right off the stalk. Here, we detail the ins and outs of choosing the freshest corn, how to store it if you aren't using it right away, and the best ways to prepare the vegetable to ensure you serve this savory treat at its peak.