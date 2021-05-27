Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Make the Most of Fresh Summer Corn with These Tips for Buying, Storing, and Prepping It

By Laura Rege
marthastewart.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoying corn on the cob—or any summer corn dish for that matter—starts at the grocery store and continues in your kitchen. For the juiciest, sweetest summer corn, it's important to select the freshest cobs; after all, fresh corn is at its very best right off the stalk. Here, we detail the ins and outs of choosing the freshest corn, how to store it if you aren't using it right away, and the best ways to prepare the vegetable to ensure you serve this savory treat at its peak.

www.marthastewart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Corn On The Cob#Creamed Corn#Fresh Water#Vegetable Flavor#Vegetable Stock#Raw Milk#Starchiness#Prep Corn#Corn Milk Optional#Fresh Corn#Grilling Corn#Summer Corn#Bright Corn Flavor#Corn Stock#Plastic Bags#Salted Water#Post Grilling#Soups#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
americastestkitchen.com

For the Best Boiled Corn, Don’t Boil It At All

Fresh-corn season is too short to eat corn that’s anything but perfect. For good corn on the cob, drop it in boiling water. For perfect corn on the cob, drop it in boiling water—and then turn off the heat. Boiled corn might seem like something you don’t need a recipe...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Products Coming To Aldi In June 2021 You Need For Your Summer BBQ

With summer just weeks away, the time has come to show off your barbecue chops and serve up feasts to all your hungry loved ones. When it comes to grilling and barbecuing, only your imagination can hold you back. According to Delish, you don't have to settle for the same old chicken and burgers — feel free to throw some guacamole or artichokes onto the heat for a tasty bite anyone will love. With some practice, assembling the perfect group of outdoor classics proves easy, but finding the right ingredients can offer up a whole additional level of difficulty.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

1-Ingredient Ice Cream (Simple Cooking, Incredibly Delicious)

This recipe is so easy and simple; it contains only 1 ingredient but it is still incredibly delicious. We all love ice cream, right? Plus, when that one ingredient is banana – must be heaven! If you are not a fan of cooking, then this simple dessert is ideal for you. And everybody will love it for sure! It’s ice cream! Try it:
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

The Best Barbecued Chicken Wing Recipe For a Summer Spent Next to the Grill

If your grill hasn’t yet met the melting point after constant use over the long weekend, here’s something to add to the barbecue cue. Grill master Fred Thompson excels in the classics. These grilled chicken wings are akin to the famed Buffalo wings. They have a wonderful charred smoky flavor that begins with a zesty rub, flourishes on the grill, and finishes with a creamy, tangy blue cheese dip.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Dorito Taco Salad Is the Retro Summer Recipe We're Bringing Back In 2021

With summer’s arrival, backyards across the country are mowed and waiting for the party to begin! The propane tanks are full, the pools are ready for splashing and the patio table is being set. With all of the cookouts we have to look forward to over the next few months, you need a dish you can whip up in no time, travels well and will be the star of any backyard barbecue.
NBC San Diego

The Most Genius Grocery Shopping Bags

Wouldn’t it be great to organize the food you buy while shopping? The Lotus Trolley Bag is like a filing system that sits in your grocery cart where you can store and organize both cold produce and dried foods so you can mindlessly unpack at home. Get 40% off on href=”http://www.adeals.com”>adeals.com.
Posted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
timestelegram.com

Tips for storing and using vinegar

Vinegar is a fermented product and has an “almost indefinite” shelf life, according to the Vinegar Institute as shared by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Because of its acid nature, vinegar is self-preserving and does not need refrigeration. White distilled vinegar will remain virtually unchanged over an extended period of time. And while changes can be observed in other types of vinegars, such as color or the development of a haze or sediment, this is only an aesthetic change.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Woah! You Have to See the Food in Store for Avengers Campus

We are getting close to the official opening of the new land, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and you know one of the biggest things on everyone’s mind is going to be about the food. What dishes and beverages have been concocted for the land, which opens at the Disneyland Resort on June 4? Let’s dive in!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Now Making Spicy Taco Pickles—Here’s the Recipe

Hacks for making flavored pickles are circulating around TikTok like crazy, and people are taking the classic dill flavor to new levels by adding their own seasonings. You can make Kool-Aid pickles that are fruity and tangy—or savory ranch-flavored pickles. @ashlenfire_phoenix#tacopickles #tiktoktends #pickles #foodie #food #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ original sound...
Food & DrinksDaily Record

Summer gather time: Plan, prep, cook and store safely

The fields are being planted, the grass is growing fast and the proms and graduations are in full swing. Whatever milestones you enjoy with the change in seasons, I hope you can be mindful in the observation of them. The little things in life enrich the moments and allow us...
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

7 Quick and Delicious 3-Ingredient Pasta Dishes

Some of the best pasta dishes need not incorporate a pantry full of ingredients or take a lot of time to whip up in the kitchen. Often, all it takes is three fresh ingredients, the right condiments, a good technical knowledge of combining or mixing pasta ingredients, and the perfect pasta to create a brilliant dish.
farmweeknow.com

4 summer grilling tips

Memorial Day marks the beginning of warm weather and summer fun. It also marks the beginning of grilling season for millions of Americans. Did you know rates of foodborne illness tend to increase during the summer months because germs grow faster in warmer, more humid weather? Before you fire up the grill first time this season, make sure to review these safe grilling tips.
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Lifestylesouthfloridareporter.com

How To Safely Store And Eat Potatoes

Potatoes are starchy tubers, which grow beneath the soil surface. These vegetables are good sources of some important vitamins and minerals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, half a cup of raw, diced potato contains 42.8 milligrams (mg) of phosphorus, 319 mg of potassium, and 14.8 mg of vitamin C.
kerncountyfamily.com

Fresh & in Season: Sweet Snacks for the Summer

June in California is the perfect time to celebrate two huge local industries —not only are cherries and other stone fruits coming into season, it's also National Dairy Month. Take advantage of living in one of the nation's most prolific agricultural areas (did you know CA has more dairy cows than any other state?*) with these summer recipes. And both are perfect for washing down with a cold glass of milk!
thedoctorstv.com

Summer Eats: Tips to Make the Most Of Your Outdoor Meals & Backyard Barbecues

Summer is nearly here, the weather is warmer, you will likely be eating outside more at get-togethers and barbecues and The Doctors have tips, suggestions, and ideas on how to make the most of your summer eats!. Grilling season is here and TikTok cooking sensation Jenny Martinez shares her grilling...
Agriculturethebendmag.com

Tips for Raising Backyard Chickens and Tasty Recipes for Using Their Eggs

While many markets suffered through the pandemic of 2020, one outlet saw a marked uptick in sales: urban-raised hens. With families “scrambling” to find grocery staples, many consumers determined to become more self-sufficient decided to put their own eggs in their basket. Hatcheries saw record-breaking profits and quickly sold out of popular breeds, as more Americans decided to start a backyard coop of their own.