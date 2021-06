(Bob Jones for news5cleveland.com/WEWS) Over the past four years, Samantha Braham and her two children have experienced homelessness twice. Braham, 30, moved from Youngstown to Akron in 2015 to escape a "drug world" she fell into. Two years later, she found herself in an emotionally abusive relationship and stayed at Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center for seven months with her kids.