Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Announces $7.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

By admin
wallstreetreporter.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 – ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter“) pursuant to which the Lead Underwriter has agreed, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters“), to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 5,360,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $1.40 per Unit (the “Issue Price“) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,504,000 (the “Offering“).

www.wallstreetreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ese#Corporate Finance#Otc#Bought Deal#Financial Shares#Financing#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Entef#Ese Entertainment Inc#The Company#Canaccord Genuity Corp#The Lead Underwriter#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Company#The Issue Price#The Over Allotment Option#Offering#Units#National Instrument
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
Marketsdallassun.com

Tier One Silver Begins Trading, Receives Start of Activities and Applies for Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSLV. The Company is also announcing that it has received its Peruvian Inicio de Actividades ('Start of Activities') permit, which provides authorization for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at the wholly[1] owned Curibaya silver-gold project in southern Peru. With this authorization, the Company has finalized the permitting process with the MINEM, the Peruvian mining regulator.
Marketsdallassun.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Financing of Convertible Debenture Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("StifelGMP") as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, pursuant to which Stifel GMP has agreed to purchase 15,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), on a bought deal basis, pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price of $1,000 (the "Issue Price") per Debenture Unit, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Debenture Unit consists of (i) one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 and convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $1.51 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") and maturing four years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Convertible Debentures"); and (ii) 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants" and, together with the Convertible Debentures, the "UnderlyingSecurities"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at $1.81 per share for a period of two years following the Closing Date.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Assembling a Prospective Portfolio of British Columbia Copper Assets Through an Experienced Team of Project Developers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to update shareholders on the Company's progress and activities in building a new top-class copper-gold mineral exploration Company since incorporation in August 2020. Summary of Key Milestones to date:. Successfully Iisted...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Surge Copper Announces Closing of C$14.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of C$14,014,125, consisting of (i) 4,445,000 units (the "Units") sold at a price of C$0.45 per Unit; (ii) 11,325,000 flow-through units (the "FT units") sold at a price of C$0.53 per FT Unit; and (iii) 9,775,000 charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") sold at a price of C$0.615.
Philadelphia, PAberksmontnews.com

VSBLTY Announces Overnight Marketed Financing for Minimum Gross Proceeds of $5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario in connection with an overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for minimum gross proceeds of $5 million. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as agent for the Offering on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis.
Businessthedalesreport.com

SLANG Worldwide Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Allied Concessions Group, Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCMKTS: SLGWF), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (“CPG“) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “ACG Acquisition“)of Allied Concessions Group, Inc. (“ACG“), a manufacturing and distribution business based in Colorado. The ACG Acquisition is expected to become effective within the next week and upon confirmation by the Colorado Secretary of State of its acceptance of the statement of merger.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Red River Capital Corp. Reports Results of Its Special Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Red River Capital Corp. (TSXV: XBT.P) ("Red River " or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated April 6, 2021 were approved at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 10, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') announces that it has acquired 34,804,718 common shares (the 'Acquired Shares') of Honey Badger Silver Inc. ('Honey Badger') under an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which Honey Badger acquired a 100% interest in Strategic's Groundhog and Hy Properties, each situated in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory, and Strategic's Plata property, situated in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, subject to Strategic retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals, excluding silver, produced from these properties. The Acquires Shares were acquired at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, for total deemed consideration of $4,524,613.34.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Focus Graphite Inc. Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") announced today it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering') for total aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The closing of the Offering occurred in a final tranche of $177,200 (the "Final Tranche"). As part of the Final Tranche, the Company issued 1,476,666 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.12 per FT Share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, Acquisition of Securities of 1290447 B.C. Ltd.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Mode Investments Corp. (the "Acquiror") announces that on June 9, 2021 the Acquiror, together with El Be Investments Corp. (the "Joint Actor"), acquired 733,333 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of 1290447 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") at $0.08 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $58,666.64 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Acquisition"). The Acquiror and the Joint Actor share the same beneficial owner.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Further to the bulletin dated June 4, 2021, effective at market open on June 10, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 8, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
BusinessBusiness Insider

Libsyn Announces Closing of AdvertiseCast Acquisition and $25 Million Equity Financing

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn” or the "Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced it has closed the previously announced acquisition of AdvertiseCast, LLC ("AdvertiseCast”). The consideration at closing consisted of $30 million, of which $18 million was paid in cash; $10 million in the form of newly...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wishpond Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX Venture Exchange accepts notice by Wishpond of its intention to buy back its shares. VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) (" Wishpond" or the " Company"), a provider of all-in-one digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange") has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " Bid") to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Under Symbol TSLV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Tier One Silver ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 9, 2021 under the symbol TSLV. Company Highlights:. Significant silver-gold target identified through...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - May 2021

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2021. TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 18 in the previous month and 12 in May 2020. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, one closed end fund and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and decreased 28% compared to May 2020. The total number of financings in May 2021 was 52, compared with 59 the previous month and 54 in May 2020.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Elemental Royalties Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott as Part of $2.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 13,581,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.