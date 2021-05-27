ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Announces $7.5 Million Bought Deal Financing
VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 – ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the "Lead Underwriter") pursuant to which the Lead Underwriter has agreed, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 5,360,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.40 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,504,000 (the "Offering").