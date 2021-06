Price of petrol and diesel shot back up to pre-covid levels during the month of May. Drivers should expect to pay 129p-per-litre of petrol and 132p-per-litre of diesel. For the average family who may have a small petrol hatchback like a Ford Focus with a 55-litre tank, this may mean they will now fork out £71.10 for petrol and £72.37 for diesel cars just to fill up the tank. This is an £8 hike since November.