PAINTSVILLE — The Big Sandy Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18 of Auxier stays fairly busy during Memorial Day weekend, when most others are focused on relaxing. This year, they spent their time marching in the rain on May 29 and handing out pamphlets to try and inform Johnson County residents about common mental health issues and the prevalence of suicide among veterans. Then, on Monday, May 31, they traveled to Gethsemane Gardens cemetery in Floyd County to replace the flags on the grave sites of numerous veterans, as they do each year.