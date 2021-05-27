Colleton County School Board OKs hiring of Dr. Vallerie Cave as superintendent

On May 11 South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-23. This order contains language pertaining to the wearing of face masks in public schools. Specifically, the order states for “DHEC [Department of Health and Environmental Control], in consultation with the Superintendent of Education, to develop and distribute a standardized form for the parent, guardian, legal custodian, foster-care provider, or other representative authorized to provide consent for or on behalf of a student in any public school in the State of South Carolina to opt out a student from a Face Covering requirement imposed by any public school official or public school district pertaining to school operations and facilities.” SCDHEC released the form stipulated above on May 12.