Skylight Health Group (OTC: SHGFF) Announces Expected Date of NASDAQ Exchange Listing
TORONTO, May 27, 2021– Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 13, 2021, it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that its common shares will be able to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market during the week of June 7, 2021 under the symbol “SLHG”, subject to the Company meeting the applicable bid price requirement for listing during the period beginning on the date of the Company’s share consolidation on May 28, 2021 through the initial listing date.www.wallstreetreporter.com