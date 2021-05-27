Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Skylight Health Group (OTC: SHGFF) Announces Expected Date of NASDAQ Exchange Listing

By admin
wallstreetreporter.com
 14 days ago

TORONTO, May 27, 2021– Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 13, 2021, it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that its common shares will be able to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market during the week of June 7, 2021 under the symbol “SLHG”, subject to the Company meeting the applicable bid price requirement for listing during the period beginning on the date of the Company’s share consolidation on May 28, 2021 through the initial listing date.

www.wallstreetreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Shg#Health Plan#Nasdaq Stock Market#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Financial Shares#Shgff#Otcqx#The Company#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Sghff#Ffs#Vbc#Skylight Health#Canadian#Nasdaq Capital Market#Common Shares#Technology Company#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Begins Trading, Receives Start of Activities and Applies for Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSLV. The Company is also announcing that it has received its Peruvian Inicio de Actividades ('Start of Activities') permit, which provides authorization for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at the wholly[1] owned Curibaya silver-gold project in southern Peru. With this authorization, the Company has finalized the permitting process with the MINEM, the Peruvian mining regulator.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Financing of Convertible Debenture Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("StifelGMP") as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, pursuant to which Stifel GMP has agreed to purchase 15,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), on a bought deal basis, pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price of $1,000 (the "Issue Price") per Debenture Unit, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Debenture Unit consists of (i) one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 and convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $1.51 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") and maturing four years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Convertible Debentures"); and (ii) 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants" and, together with the Convertible Debentures, the "UnderlyingSecurities"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at $1.81 per share for a period of two years following the Closing Date.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SEATTLE, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards to two new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on June 8, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 Million

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced that due to significant demand, it has increased the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to sell up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit and up to 4,000,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') announces that it has acquired 34,804,718 common shares (the 'Acquired Shares') of Honey Badger Silver Inc. ('Honey Badger') under an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which Honey Badger acquired a 100% interest in Strategic's Groundhog and Hy Properties, each situated in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory, and Strategic's Plata property, situated in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, subject to Strategic retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals, excluding silver, produced from these properties. The Acquires Shares were acquired at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, for total deemed consideration of $4,524,613.34.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Under Symbol TSLV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Tier One Silver ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 9, 2021 under the symbol TSLV. Company Highlights:. Significant silver-gold target identified through...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ZoomAway Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the 'Company' or 'ZMA') announces that, further to its press release dated May 3, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV') has accepted the Company's notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (the 'NCIB') to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 852,001 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Florin Resources Inc. (" Florin") to amend the terms of the option and joint venture agreement (the " Option Agreement") to acquire an interest in the Florin Gold Project covering 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the " Florin Gold Project"), previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing Of US$27.2 Million Private Placement

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW)(TSX-V:BCT) (the "Company" or "BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of (i) 4,370,343 common shares at a purchase price of US$5.26, (ii) 800,000 pre-funded common share purchase warrants at a purchase price of US$5.25 (exercisable at any time after the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.01 per common share) and (iii) 5,170,343 warrants to purchase up to 5,170,343 common shares, which resulted in gross proceeds to BriaCell of US$27.2 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement to further advance its research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China Keli Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,347,826 common shares at $0.23 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Certain insiders may participate in the Private Placement.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Skylight Health Group's Common Shares To Begin Trading On Nasdaq On Monday, June 7, 2021 Under Symbol SLHG

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) ("Skylight Health" or the "Company"), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on June 7, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SLHG". The Company's Nasdaq listing is expected to increase access to investment in Skylight Health from retail and institutional investors globally. Furthermore, as a company with growing U.S healthcare operations the Company believes that it is appropriate for it to list on a U.S. exchange and have access to a much larger capital market and expects to improve liquidity for its common shares and, in turn, optimize its cost of capital.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT at $42.20

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InspireMD Announces Warrants Exchange Listing Transfer To Nasdaq

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), today announced the Company's warrants, NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB, currently traded on the NYSE: American, have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Trading is expected to begin on June 8, 2021, under the symbols NSPRW and NSPRZ on the Nasdaq.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $460.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST") Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 27, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed. Effective at the opening June 11, 2021, the common shares of Astron Connect Inc....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Officers and Major Shareholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that the new Board of Directors consists of, Mr. Jon Bridgman, a director since November 05, 2008, Mr. Dominique Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Gene Shelp on May 6, 2021, and Mr. Salvatore Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Barry Shelp on May 6, 2021.