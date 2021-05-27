Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

If You're Trying to Avoid Weight Gain, Here Are 40 Tips from Experts That Actually Work

By JudyKoutsky
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it, plenty of people have gained weight during the pandemic and lockdowns. While you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself about it—it was a really, really tough year—you may be itching to lose some of it in an effort to feel lighter and happier with your body. But how? We talked to plenty of experts in the field—nutritionists, dietitians, personal trainers and doctors—to get simple tips to get the scale moving. In fact, you may be surprised at just how easy it is to avoid gaining weight!

parade.com
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Peters
Person
Ahmed Helmy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Losing Weight#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Lose Weight#Healthy Weight#Body Weight#Quickhit Fitness Labs#Fiber#Fit Body App#Sleep Foundation#Fat Gain#Gaining Weight#Optimize Metabolism#Minimize Triggers#Consistent Exercise#Fat Intake#Lean Muscle#Healthy Food#Schedule Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
RecipesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Health: The Best Superfoods for Your Workouts

Call them what you like — power produce, wonder foods or nutritional powerhouses — superfoods are recognized as whole foods that can bolster overall health and reduce risk of chronic disease. These nutrient-rich foods are clearly beneficial to everyday health and some are extra-potent when it comes to fueling workouts....
WorkoutsTelegraph

How to use food to build midlife strength

From keeping your immune system ‘young’ to protecting your heart and brain, strength training is just about the best thing you can do, fitness-wise, in midlife. And the good news is tweaking your meals can also help you lay down more lean midlife muscle (remember: we begin to lose muscle mass in our 30s, which leads to a slower metabolism, greater weakness and less mobility).
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Exercise Can Help Stress, But Getting Started Can Be Tough

Exercise can be a great outlet to help relieve stress and improve mental health, and that’s one of the reasons so many people stay consistent in their routines. In the gym, you’ll hear things like, “I’d go crazy if I didn’t lift” or “Fitness changed my life.” But staying on top of your workout schedule isn’t always easy, and when times get tough, stress and anxiety also can make it challenging to get a fitness regimen off the ground.
Weight Lossaninjusticemag.com

5 Tips to Help You Become Weight-Inclusive at the Gym

We all know that exercise is good for us. On the other hand, being discriminated against is not good for our health. That’s why it’s important to create a safe environment at the gym and in all fitness spaces for people of all shapes, sizes, disabilities, genders, and so on. While all of these issues are important, we’re going to focus on weight discrimination in this article.
Dietspsychologytoday.com

How Fad Diet Psychology Can Cost You Your Health

Fad diets can become more sensationalized to compete with each other. Fad diets often emphasize new, exciting, and unfounded interventions at the expense of basic healthy eating. Fad diet marketing often relies on emotional appeals instead of scientific evidence. Take a poll of Americans today and you’re likely to find...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

15 Weight Loss Tips That Are Evidence Based, Say Experts

Fad diets come and go, but there are a few tried and true methods to losing weight that actually work—and don't involve unhealthy habits like not eating enough or working out too much. Adrienne Youdim, MD, FACP, an internist who specializes in medical weight loss and nutrition and author of the #1 Amazon bestseller Hungry for More: Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, offers 15 evidence-based weight loss tips to Eat This, Not That! that can help you achieve your weight loss goals the right way.
Dietscarrotsncake.com

EP61: Will you gain weight on a reverse diet?

“Will I gain weight on a reverse diet?” This is the #1 question I receive from nutrition clients as well as prospective clients and followers on Instagram. And it’s a valid concern because diet culture continuously tells us to “eat less, exercise more.” But if you’re not getting the results you want, it’s time to try something new.
Weight Lossthechalkboardmag.com

How to Wisely + Lovingly Lose The Weight You Gained In Quarantine

Before you get too upset with us for talking about weight loss — something we literally never do — hear us out. There’s a lot of chatter behind-the-scenes here about whether or not we should talk about ‘weight loss’ at all. Our stance, thus far, has always been to leave it alone.
Weight LossPosted by
Y105

The 3 Ways Stress is Making You Gain Weight and What to Do About It

Rebel Wilson famously lost 60 pounds over the past year and a half by working on her diet and her stress level, the actress recently revealed, with a method that not only changes what you eat but also your relationship with food. Called The Mayr Method, Wilson was first introduced to it back in 2019 and launched on the "Year of Health" starting in January 2020 and taught herself to eat healthier and shed stress, since it was leading her to eat badly.
Mental Healthtopwirenews.com

The Best Exercise that Helps to Treat Depression Problems

Choosing exercise to help deal with depression is a great idea. Not only does this discharge feel-good endorphins, but in addition, it allows for social interaction and gives structure to our days. Exercise is as great for your general mental health as it is for the physical body. Get into...
FitnessLas Vegas Herald

Staying Healthy: What Does it Really Mean

The dictionary definition of healthy is when you are in good physical and mental condition. However, there is no one size fits approach all when it comes to health. It will look different for every person. Being healthy is about looking after yourself in a way that works best for you. If you want to start leading a more healthy lifestyle, here are some good places to start.
Weight LossFood Network

The Benefits of Intuitive Eating with a Chronic Condition

Incorporating intuitive eating philosophies into your lifestyle is possible even with a chronic condition. Intuitive eating concepts like food freedom and ditching diet rules often don't match up with the strict food guidelines for many chronic conditions. You may be thinking, is it possible to eat intuitively and manage a chronic condition? The short answer is absolutely. Let me elaborate.
DietsPosted by
Y105

To Lose Weight Fast and Keep It Off, Just Start Juicing, Studies Find

When June comes around faster than a bullet train and we still haven't shed the extra padding from a winter of working from home, what is there to do but look for healthy ways to detox? One often-cited study shows that the best way to jumpstart weight loss and improve gut health (to lower inflammation) quickly is a short but deliberate juice fast, even if you only swap out some of your meals for juicing.
Weight LossPopSugar

15 No-Cook Recipes That Can Help You Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals

If you're trying to lose weight but you're so over cooking, you're in good company. While it's true that people who eat home-prepared meals tend to eat fewer calories, it's much easier to nuke a microwavable meal or pick up takeout, especially on busy weeknights. There's no shortage of healthy...